Vaxxinity hopes that Covid jab technology will help treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Vaxxinity, a US biotechnology company, has set a breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases as a result of unprecedented resources and energy in vaccine research since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Covid-19 has delivered the first mRNA-based vaccine already approved, and Vaxxinity is currently developing a new coronavirus shot using a synthetic protein that is said to have widespread use.

“Some of the most successful drugs today are biopharmaceuticals, but they are very expensive and quite inconvenient to use. Our vision is to confuse that class of drugs with next-generation vaccines. That’s it, “Vaccinity CEO Mei Mei Hu told the Financial Times.

Vaxxinity’s Covid-19 jab is currently in Phase 2 trials and uses technology that is also applied to “immunotherapeutic” vaccines that “train the body to produce antibodies against disease targets in the body.” I am. It can also be used for neurodegenerative conditions.

This shot most closely resembles the more traditional recombinant protein coronavirus vaccine developed by Sanofi / GSK and Novavax. But instead of growing the protein in a large tank, Vaxxinity’s protein is made using chemicals.

These so-called synthetic peptides mimic the pesplomer like other vaccines, but also mimic other proteins from the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

“Commodification of Covid means not only demonstrating one aspect of the infectious disease platform, one modality, but also facilitating the development of other programs from that technology platform,” Hu said. ..

Mei Mei Hu: “Compressed what would have taken longer during this new coronavirus pandemic” © www.nbarrettphotography.com



Vaxxinity’s treatment for Alzheimer’s disease uses a similar technique, but genetic analysis encourages the body to remove an accidentally folded protein called amyloid plaques from the brain. Hu said that the completed Phase 2 study was not large enough to draw statistically valid conclusions and is moving to larger studies.

Approximately 35 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, and almost all existing medications that combat this condition only cure the condition. On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, which is said to slow the progression of the disease.

Other pharmaceutical companies have previously tried to develop drugs similar to Vaxxinity treatment, but with no success. The injectable monoclonal antibody therapy developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson was discontinued in 2012 due to a small number of cases of brain inflammation in clinical trials. Vaxxinity addresses this issue and states that the product is now safe and consistent.

The coronavirus has accelerated all of Vaxxinity’s work, Fu said. “We have compressed what would have taken longer during this Covid pandemic. The work that would have taken five years has been reduced to 18 months.”

Hu added that the company is working to expand its internal infrastructure to support global clinical trials and quickly build a reliable supply chain.

The Covid-19 Shot input, known as UB-612, is relatively inexpensive and does not require the vaccine to be completely frozen, so the company expects to sell it primarily to low-income countries. However, there is also interest from developed markets, including the EU. Shots have not yet been approved, but Vaxxinity has already confirmed 140 million demands.

Caroline Casey of scientific analysis firm Airfinity said Vaxxinity is one of several pharmaceutical companies, including US biotechnology company Moderna, which is backed by the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“If you plan to make a vaccine for the new coronavirus and you have several similar vaccines in your pipeline, making one vaccine can be very helpful in classifying the production of other vaccines,” she said. Said.

Vaxxinity is a US-based affiliate of United Biomedical, a Taiwanese pharmaceutical group founded by Hu’s mother, Wang Chang-yi. The company is also developing drugs for migraine and hypercholesterolemia, a condition characterized by elevated blood fat levels.

Hu said her team has grown to respond to a pandemic. “As a result, we are in a better position with respect to other pipelines, including neuroimmune diseases,” she said. “It definitely accelerated the company’s trajectory.”