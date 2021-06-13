Tablets for diabetics also prevent heart failure

Tablets that address hyperglycemia in people with type 2 diabetes may also prevent heart failure.

According to a study funded by the British Heart Foundation, empagliflozin is thought to stimulate the heart, increase efficiency, and bring about a “significant improvement” in function in just three months.

Patients who participated in the study also lost weight and improved blood pressure.

Type 2 diabetes, caused by heredity, an irregular lifestyle, and excess body fat, affects approximately 3 million British people and is believed to affect millions more undiagnosed.

There are various treatments for this condition, but patients are more likely to develop more heart problems because elevated blood sugar levels damage the inside of arteries and veins.

Patients with type 2 diabetes are two to three times more at risk for heart and cardiovascular problems, and third die from cardiovascular events such as a heart attack.

Photo: Stock image

Experts have previously pointed out that empagliflozin diabetics are unlikely to develop these conditions. This is to prevent the body from excreting excess sugar in the urine and accumulating it in the blood. it was.

Subsequent large-scale trials have shown that taking this drug with other drugs and in combination with a similar drug, dapagliflozin, may improve the symptoms of people with heart failure.

This condition, which affects one million British people, occurs when the heart becomes weak or stiff and cannot effectively pump blood throughout the body. The outlook has improved, but one in five patients with heart failure died within a year of diagnosis.

People with heart failure suffer from debilitating symptoms such as extreme shortness of breath and malaise and are hospitalized regularly. Heart failure causes about 86,000 emergency hospitalizations each year, and in many cases the only solution is a heart transplant.

However, it is now becoming clear that empagliflozin may help prevent the development of heart failure in diabetics.

In the latest study, researchers at the University of Leeds recruited 18 patients with type 2 diabetes who took the drug and monitored it for 12 weeks.

No patients with heart failure were found, but at the beginning of the study, all patients were found to have lower than normal heart energy levels and weaker cardiac contractions.

Dr. Charmain Tirnavkaras, a cardiologist who led the study, said: [by the end of the trial] The energy level of the heart has improved significantly, and the amount of blood pumped from the heart has also improved.

Researchers believe that the drug acts directly on the heart muscle and strengthens it.

Dr. Tirnakhkaras added:

“This study did not formally examine quality of life, but I was able to see how they lived in their own way. They looked happier.

“I saw my health improve and I started eating healthier and exercising more.

“I know these drugs work to wonder if you already have an advanced illness, but it’s very positive that there is something to prevent the patient from getting sick.”

One of the patients who participated in the study was quiz champion Barry Simmons. A 72-year-old woman who regularly appears on the television show Eggheads was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 12 years ago.

Barry, a retired IT consultant living in Leeds with his wife Janet (69), who has two adult children, said:

“The difference this new drug made was incredible. I was really surprised to hear that blood flow to the heart improved by 18% in just three months.

“My blood sugar level has improved, my blood pressure has dropped, and regular exercise has halved the stones.

“When I was diagnosed with diabetes, I was £ 15 £ 10. This was pretty fat. I’m 11 years old £ 8. Above all, I feel much better. Great.’