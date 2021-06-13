Young women in sub-Saharan Africa are still most affected by HIV / AIDS

The goal of ending AIDS by 2030 may be achievable, according to the latest United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS). Currently, a total of 38 million people live with the virus. There are 20.6 million people living with HIV in East and Southern Africa, but only 16 million are currently being treated.

According to the report, Southern Africa is the most burdened of HIV, with the most vulnerable groups facing increased poverty, food insecurity and vulnerability to HIV and most affected by repeated crises. In sub-Saharan Africa, young women continue to be the most affected by the virus, with 6 out of 7 new HIV infections among young people aged 15-19 in the region being girls. AIDS-related illnesses Is the main cause of death for women in this age group.

In June, 40 years after the first case of AIDS was documented, a UN General Assembly high-level conference on AIDS was held in New York, virtually this week, to commemorate the milestone. The South African organization Mothers2Mothers (M2m) attended a high-level conference and called on world leaders to ensure that the declaration was put into practice to achieve the goal of ending AIDS by 2030. It was. Founded 20 years ago in Cape Town, M2m trains and employs women living with HIV as front-line healthcare professionals in 10 African countries.

Frank Beadle de Palomo, president and chief executive officer of the organization, said the UNAIDS report shows stagnant progress in ending children’s AIDS. “For the first time in more than a decade, new HIV infections in sub-Saharan African children have increased slightly. In 2020, 130,000 new infections were reported among children. , A slight increase from the 126,000 new infections reported in 2019. New data on these provide evidence of stagnant progress to ensure that new generations begin their HIV-free lives due to service interruptions due to the new coronavirus infection. “He said.

In 2016, world leaders met at the UN General Assembly to set ambitious goals for 2020 with the goal of ending AIDS by 2030, as required by the Sustainable Development Goals. Five years later, the 2020 UNAIDS report shares some promising statistics that suggest that the goal of ending AIDS by 2030 is achievable. Here are some of the positive statistics from the report:

* The death toll from AIDS-related causes worldwide was 690,000, a 55% decrease from 2001 to 2020. * By 2020, approximately 84% of people living with HIV were aware of their condition and 73% were receiving antiretroviral therapy. * In East and Southern Africa, the number of new HIV infections has decreased by 43% and the number of AIDS-related deaths has decreased by 50% over the past decade.

* Of the 37.6 million people living with HIV worldwide in 2020, an estimated 27.4 million will be treated, more than triple the number since 2010. * The report found that the global rollout of HIV treatment has avoided an estimated 16.2 million AIDS-related deaths since 2001. The UNAIDS report shows that the countries with the best results for HIV are those with progressive legislation and a strong and comprehensive health system.

In these countries, people living with HIV / AIDS are more likely to have access to HIV treatment, testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis, quality follow-up, and care. UNAIDS Executive Secretary Winnie Byanima said high-performing countries have reversed the epidemic and saved lives through well-funded, true community involvement and a multidisciplinary approach. An approach that breaks the same inequality needed to end AIDS also helps the world overcome the new coronavirus and prepare it for future pandemics. “We support inclusive economic growth, social stability and the human rights of all. We all do better,” she said.

According to Byanyima, the three bold changes needed to end AIDS are ending inequality in access to medical technology, access to essential services, and especially in the realization of the rights of living people. To put an end to inequality. You are infected with HIV and you are infected with HIV. “You can’t be neutral about inequality. To get the AIDS confrontation on track, you need to think about confronting AIDS,” she said. According to UNAIDS reports, HIV is still a pandemic caused by inequality, and Covid-19 may have amplified many of these inequality. What is left behind is gender inequality, Those who are alienated and criminalized.