Health

Belfast’s mother with Rett Syndrome breaks the prejudice that “the words of the curse are everything”

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

 


Claire O’Donnell, 36, Short strandAfter searching for an answer for seven years, he was diagnosed with this condition and stated that he was “disabled.”

A young 3-year-old mother used the power of music to raise awareness of Tourette’s syndrome during Awareness Month.

Tourette’s syndrome is a condition in which involuntary sounds and movements called tics are the main symptoms. They usually appear in childhood between the ages of 2 and 14.

According to the NHS, people with Tourette’s syndrome have a combination of physical and vocal tics.

Examples of physical tics include:

  • Blinking
  • Stunning
  • Frowning
  • Shrug
  • Cramps in the head and limbs
  • Jumping
  • Spin around
  • Touching things and people

Examples of voice tics include:

  • Grunt
  • Clear throat
  • blow a whistle
  • Cough
  • Tongue click
  • Animal barks
  • Say random words and phrases
  • Repeat sounds, words or phrases
  • swear

SSS is rare and affects only about 1 in 10 people with Tourette’s syndrome, but it is the first symptom that comes to mind for people who have no personal experience with Tourette’s syndrome.

“There is no cure for Tourette’s syndrome,” Claire told Belfast Live.

“Not many people of the same age as me have severe symptoms. Many people think that this is only a child with Tourette’s syndrome, and everyone with this symptom only swear, but this Is not true. This is a common misconception of Tourette’s disorder.



Claire is raising awareness

“For me, it took me seven years to be diagnosed and I was 28 years old. Over the years, Tourette’s disorder progressed, I was very disabled, and it became difficult to live with me. .Three great kids massaged my shoulders to help. My Tourette’s disorder causes my head to sway from side to side.

“I don’t want to be in public, because many people stare at you. I also speak out so as not to be confused with vulgar words. It’s annoying that some people don’t know much about Tourette’s. It’s annoying to have such a misunderstanding. ”That’s why it’s good to talk about it and spread its awareness. “

In Claire’s case, she would struggle with coordination and imbalance as a result of Tourette’s syndrome, similar to being in a merry-go-round.

Claire can’t walk straight with the help of someone, and can’t control a variety of other debilitating side effects.

“I try to control them, but it’s even worse, the tics get much harder and stronger. It’s really hard. I’m always dizzy every day.

“My kids are great. They grew up with this so they don’t know the difference. Others saw me as different. Their friends also around me every day I was used to it. I couldn’t. To be honest, I have three better kids.

“I want to raise awareness about Tourette’s Syndrome. At an early age, children look like a white canvas and don’t know anything about what we’re teaching, so it’s a good idea to start with them. I think my children’s school is aware of my condition and they understand very well.

“It took me years to actually press the publish button after watching this video. I always liked to sing and for years I was forced to stop singing by Tourette. Many of them. Was embarrassed and stared at me. I was shocked to see what others were seeing, but I learned to deal with it.

“It was hard, but singing is everything to me. It calms my unrealistic tics. Music does something to people and it helps me. I want to raise awareness and show people that I can still sing. I have this. For years I thought my life was over. My I really hope the story inspires and educates others.

