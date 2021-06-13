AstraZeneca injections have a slightly higher risk of bleeding problems, according to a new study

People vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine had a slightly increased risk of bleeding disorders and other rare blood problems, researchers reported Wednesday.
The results of a study of 2.53 million adults in Scotland who were initially given either the AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccine are as follows: Published in Nature Medicine. About 1.7 million shots were AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
This study did not show an increased risk of blood cachexia with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is not licensed for use in the United States, but is approved by the European Medicines Agency, the highest drug regulator in the European Union, and many countries outside the block. However, reports of rare coagulopathy and bleeding disorders in young adults are partly fatal, limiting vaccine use to the elderly in many countries and completely discontinuing vaccines in some countries. I will. did.
A new study found that the AstraZeneca vaccine was associated with a slight increase in the risk of a disease called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). The risk was estimated to be 1.13 per 100,000 initial doses up to 27 days after vaccination. This estimate adds to the typical incidence in the UK before the vaccine was used, with an estimated 6-9 cases per 100,000 people.
Researchers emphasized that the benefits of vaccines far outweigh the small risks, and pointed out that Covid itself is far more likely to cause ITP than vaccines.
However, the researchers also write that although the risk of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is small, “if supply permits, an alternative vaccine for individuals with a low risk of Covid-19 may be justified.”
It’s not surprising that ITP was detected in several vaccinated people, according to researchers, saying it has increased.
In a commentary published in this study, hematological disorders experts say that diagnosing ITP can be difficult and further analysis is needed for possible associations. However, they write, “Still, the risk of ITP induced by vaccination at the proposed rate seems to be much lower than the many risks associated with Covid-19 itself.” ..
A study in Scotland also found a slight increase in the risk of arterial thrombosis and bleeding that may be associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the researchers said there were not enough data to conclude that the vaccine was associated with a rare type of thrombosis in the brain called cerebral vein sinus thrombosis. Earlier this year, these stroke reports suspended or restricted the use of vaccines in some countries.
Researchers said the association with cerebral thrombosis could not be ruled out, but there were not enough cases to analyze.
Professor Aziz Sheikh, a senior research author at the University of Edinburgh, said at a news conference that cerebral thrombosis is “as rare as chicken teeth.”
Similar concerns have been raised regarding rare disorders associated with stroke and bleeding, primarily in young women, in connection with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved in the United States and other countries. With six US cases, including one death, federal health officials ordered the vaccine to be stopped in April. The suspension was lifted after 10 daysAnd the vaccine was revived with a label warning consumers about the risk of blood clots and the availability of other vaccines. Later, a few more cases were identified, which could exacerbate the condition. Because of this, doctors were advised to avoid using standard treatment heparin.
Risk of coagulation Denmark declined Use AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines use so-called viral vectors to carry the genetic material to the recipient’s cells. Some researchers suggest that this vector can cause rare blood disorders. Not sure if it is related.
The authors of the Scottish study said it was unclear whether their findings on the AstraZeneca vaccine would affect the unstudied Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
