COVID-19 may never go away, but the actual herd immunity is within reach

When people say so Does not reach “herd immunity”Against COVID-19, they usually point to the ideal of “complete” herd immunity. In most cases, there is no infection in the community, as so many people are immune.

With complete herd immunity, most people are not exposed to the virus.Even unvaccinated people are protected because referrals are very unlikely to reach them. Because so many people have immunity, it splatters. Of the current illness As in the case Like polio And Mumps..

The proportion of populations that need immunity to have “complete” herd immunity depends on the transmission of the virus in the population and the controls implemented.

Herd immunity to COVID-19 is unlikely to be fully achieved.

One seems to be immunity to COVID-19 acquired by vaccination or infection. Decline over timeIn addition, SARS-CoV-2 is Continue to evolveOver time, variants that can infect immunized people (even if this only results in mild disease) have selective benefits.

Also, our population Different communities, workplaces, environmentsSome of these have high vaccination rates and low infection rates throughout the population, but the risk of infection is high enough or the immunity is low enough that large outbreaks can occur. ..

At the end, SARS-CoV-2 can infect other animalsThis means that other animal populations can act as “reservoirs” and the virus can be reintroduced into human populations.

Practical herd immunity

Nevertheless, we are likely to reach practical herd immunity by vaccination. Real herd immunity can resume near normal levels of activity without the need for extensive distances or lockdowns. I will. This is a big change from the situation in the last 18 months.

Actual herd immunity does not mean that COVID-19 is not seen at all. It is likely to be low enough that it is not necessary to take extensive distance measures to protect the medical system.





The level of immunity required for actual herd immunity (due to vaccination or infection) is uncertain, but can be quite high. The original strain of SARS-CoV-2 is highly contagious and is thought to be even more contagious for some variants of concern.



The amount of immunity we need also depends on the level of control we are willing to maintain indefinitely. Continuous masking, contact tracking, symptomatic and asymptomatic testing, and outbreak control measures mean that less immunity is needed than if these were not implemented.

In some estimates, Two-thirds of the population Protected by successful vaccination or natural infection.90% of the population is eligible for vaccination 85% effective against infection, We can get two-thirds of this, and about 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated or naturally infected.

The UK has already exceeded these rates Some age groupsHigher rates are even better, as there are still uncertainties about the level of infection and the effectiveness of the vaccine against infection. For serious illness). We do not want to discover that vaccination does not have sufficient immunity and is exposed to a serious wave of infection.

New variant



Increased vaccine intake means less infection before reaching actual herd immunity. The rest of the unvaccinated individuals are indirectly protected and safer by the immunity of those around them. Outbreaks are smaller, rarer, and less likely to develop and spread vaccine escape variants.

Nonetheless, SARS-CoV-2 variants will continue to emerge, and selection will prioritize variants that escape our immunity.Vaccine developers continue Expand the range of available vaccinesAnd hope that boosters will be able to maintain real herd immunity over the long term.

The emergence of sufficiently severe and well-contagious antigenic escape variants can lead to new pandemics that do not even have actual herd immunity. But apart from that, we may not be released from COVID-19, but we can be confident that we will be able to manage it when we return to normal life in the not too distant future.