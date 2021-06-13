Can COVID-19 Cause Alzheimer’s Disease? Healing Practices





Can COVID-19 cause symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease? (Photo: Minerva Studios /stock.adobe.com) Impact of COVID-19 on human cognition COVID-19 appears to be a possible cause of Alzheimer’s disease. New evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may have a lasting effect on brain function, requiring the development of treatment strategies for COVID-19-related cognitive impairment. A new study, led by researchers at the Cleveland Clinic (USA), reveals an important interaction between Alzheimer’s disease and the COVID-19 virus, focusing on neuroinflammation and microvascular injury. This study was published in the English Language Journal.Research and treatment of Alzheimer’s diseaseI posted. COVID-19 is often associated with neurological symptoms Reports of neurological complications in people with so-called prolonged COVID-19 are becoming more common, suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 may have a permanent effect on brain function. I am.The results of the new study are now COVID-19 Alzheimer Researchers report. The author of the study, Dr. Feixiong Cheng of the Cleveland Clinic. However, identifying the association between COVID-19 and neurological problems is important for developing effective preventive and therapeutic strategies that “address the expected surge in neurocognitive impairment in the near future.” is. What role do genetic factors play? In the current study, experts used artificial intelligence using existing datasets from people with Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. They measured the proximity of SARS-CoV-2 host genes / proteins to genes / proteins associated with multiple neurological disorders and showed associated or common disease pathways with higher affinity. The researchers also analyzed the genetic factors that allow SARS-CoV-2 to infect brain tissues and cells. Relationship between COVID-19 and neuroinflammation Little evidence has been found that the virus targets the brain directly, but researchers find that there is a close network relationship between the virus and genes / proteins associated with many neurodegenerative diseases. Did. This is especially true for Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting that COVID-19 may lead to Alzheimer’s disease. To further investigate this issue, experts analyzed the possible association of COVID-19 with so-called neuroinflammation and cerebral microvascular injury, which are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. The author of the study, Dr. Chen, Press release Cleveland Clinic Abbey. According to Dr. Chen, the virus affects multiple genes or signaling pathways involved in neuroinflammation and damage to the microvascular system of the brain, which can lead to cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease. .. Is it likely to be infected with COVID-19? The research group also found that people with the highest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease (APOE E4 / E4 allele) had reduced expression of antiviral defense genes. “Ultimately, we hope to pave the way for studies that lead to testable and measurable biomarkers that can identify patients at greatest risk of neurological complications from COVID-19,” he said. Added. Chen added. Researchers are now using state-of-the-art network medicine and artificial intelligence technology to identify available biomarkers and new therapeutic targets for COVID-19-related neurological problems in people with long-term consequences of COVID-19. We are working on identifying. (such as) Author and source information Fade now This text complies with specialized medical literature, clinical guidelines, and the latest research requirements and is reviewed by healthcare professionals. undulation: Yadi Zhou, Jielin Xu, Yuan Hou, James B. Leverenz, Asha Kallianpur, etc .: Network medicine uses SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 infection in the study and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain in cognitive disorders such as dementia Associated with microvascular injury and neuroinflammation (veröffentlicht 09.06.2021), Research and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

Cleveland Clinic: A study led by the Cleveland Clinic determines to what extent COVID-19 is associated with cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease (veröffentlicht 10.06.2021), Cleveland Clinic Important note:

