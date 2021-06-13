Prolonged use of headphones can lead to hearing loss in children





The freedom to listen to what you like with headphones is probably one of the most useful. Especially because it helps to fight the tyranny of working from home. From your favorite podcasts to your favorite movies, you can wear headphones longer every day. However, continuous pumping of sound in the ear can be very detrimental. It can be even worse for children who set the volume too long. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 40 million adults are experiencing hearing loss due to loud noise. Read again- It is not a good idea to skip treatment for children with autism during a pandemic.why Continued use of headphones can affect your child’s hearing Experts at Quiet Coalition, a US-based non-profit organization, warn that increased use of headphones and earphones can cause hearing loss in young people with an underdeveloped auditory system. Children, teens and adolescents listen to music at a volume that exceeds the globally recommended public health limit of 70 decibels, which is the average annual entertainment noise exposure. Read again- did you know?A diet rich in omega 3 helps reduce asthma symptoms in children Daniel Fink of Quiet Coalition said it’s a personal listening device, especially for young people. Transportation noise; household appliances; power tools; and entertainment are all sources of non-occupational noise exposure in everyday life. He also said that the recommended exposure level for noise is 85 dBA. Safe for children.. Read again- Virtual reality helps deal with autism According to Fink, noise levels that fail to protect industrial workers and heavy equipment operators from hearing loss are too high for small children with lifelong ears. Due to the imperfect development of the auditory system, children are at higher risk of hearing loss and normal hearing health is essential for learning and socialization. Communication problems, social isolation, increased risk of falls and accidents, and subsequent health concerns such as dementia are all associated with acquired deafness. How do earphones damage my ears? Repeated exposure to loud sounds can cause deafness. Loud sounds are generally harmful to the ears. When sound is transmitted normally, it converges in the ear canal and reaches the drum via nerves, where it is perceived. When wearing earphones, the sound is in harmony and directly collides with the eardrum. Prolonged use of earphones can cause a variety of damage, from temporary to permanent. Headaches may occur frequently, Deafness, Tinnitus, and dizzyThe World Health Organization (WHO) has also confirmed that regular exposure to loud noises can lead to high blood pressure, increased heart rate, and cardiovascular disease. Experts recommend using one headphone at a time to give both ears a rest. You can also tell your child about the dangers of loud noises to your hearing and help you make better decisions the next time you want to turn up the volume. (With input from IANS) Published: June 13, 2021 2:51 pm



