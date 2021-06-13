A pediatric cardiologist describes myocarditis and explains why teens still need to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine.





But pediatric cardiologists are sending a message to these parents. Covid-19 should be afraid of much more than vaccines.

And these doctors should know. They are treating young patients with this heart disease after vaccination (called myocarditis, or inflammation of the myocardium), as well as young patients infected with Covid-19.

They say they can’t simply compare the two.

Myocarditis sounds scary, but there are also mild versions. For most of the vaccinated adolescents (16-24 years), the symptoms disappeared quickly. Covid-19, on the other hand, can be a long-term illness or kill young people. Thousands of people have already died.

CNN told Dr. Kevin Hall, a pediatric cardiologist at Yale Medical College, and Dr. Stuart Berger, Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine, who is also the chair of the Department of Heart Disease and Cardiac Surgery at the American Academy of Pediatrics, a case of myocarditis. I talked about. These have been found among adolescents after vaccination with Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. Both doctors American Heart Association And the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend the Covid-19 vaccine for young people. What Causes Myocarditis and How Frequently Does It Occur in Young People? Myocarditis is relatively rare, but it also occurs in young people (that is, long before the Covid-19 vaccine was introduced). It is usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Another vaccine against smallpox was previously associated with myocarditis. Myocarditis has a broad spectrum. Some people feel nothing and don’t need to be treated. For others, myocarditis can be fatal. Berger estimates that the emergency room at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago sees about one child a week in this condition during the summer when coxsackieviruses and other viruses that cause myocarditis are in full bloom. Generally speaking, these young people are otherwise healthy. People from adolescence to their early 30s are at increased risk of myocarditis. Myocarditis Foundation Men are affected twice as often as women. How many Americans have developed myocarditis after vaccination with Covid-19? As of May 31, nearly 170 million Americans had been vaccinated with at least one new coronavirus vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the meantime, less than 800 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation of the tissues around the heart) were reported after receiving the vaccine. CDC , Most of them after the second dose. And these are less likely because these are tentative numbers and further research may show that not all of these people actually suffered from myocarditis or pericarditis. there is. Are these numbers abnormal? As mentioned earlier, people get myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the inner layer around the heart) without the Covid-19 vaccine. The CDC has set out to determine if the number of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis is higher than that would be seen without the Covid-19 vaccine. The answer for people aged 16 to 24 was “yes”. The CDC found that between the ages of 16 and 17, as of May 31, there were 79 reports of illness shortly after vaccination. See about 2 to 19 cases in this group. 196 cases have been reported between the ages of 18 and 24, with an expected 8 to 83 cases. There were also reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in the older group, but the numbers were less than expected. Did these vaccinated adolescents’ myocarditis really make them sick? The fact that the heart is inflamed, of course, always seems like a daunting task, doesn’t it? “Often people have myocarditis but are unaware of it. It’s gone and it’s fine,” Berger said. In most of these post-vaccination cases, the patient recovered completely. The CDC examined 270 patients who were hospitalized and discharged by May 31, and found that 81% had a complete recovery from their symptoms. The remaining 19% had persistent symptoms or uncertain recovery. Dr. Hall, a pediatric cardiologist at Yale University, said that many patients with myocarditis after vaccination in his hospital were not feeling well, but doctors can do more tests with great care. He said he was hospitalized. “Some of these young people were quite upset about having to be hospitalized,” Hall said. What were the symptoms of these young people? Hall is the next co-author. Research Seven cases of post-vaccinated adolescent myocarditis were examined and published last week. Everyone felt chest pain, fever, weakness and malaise. Their symptoms began 2-4 days after the second dose of the vaccine. They were hospitalized for 2 to 6 days. In all seven patients, medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids resolved the symptoms rapidly. All 7 cases were male. According to the CDC report, most cases were male. How do young people behave when infected with Covid-19? This approaches the core of the problem. When young people developed myocarditis after vaccination, the numbers were low and they were less ill. Most young people who develop Covid-19 are fine, but some develop complications and die of infections. As of June 9, 2,637 people under the age of 30 have died in connection with Covid-19, according to the CDC. As of June 5th Preliminary data It shows that 3,110 people under the age of 18 are hospitalized, but according to the CDC, this number may be underestimated. Berger and Hall have each taken care of dozens of patients with the new coronavirus. “Some patients spent a few weeks in the intensive care unit. They had poor cardiac function. They had an acute infection that could be completely prevented by the vaccine,” Berger said. Even if they recover, some people have long-term illness. “We are long-term concerned about these children,” Hall said. “Some people have persistent changes on their heart tests. This is a very serious illness.”

CNN’s Justin Lape contributed to this report.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos