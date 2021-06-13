Studies show that Covid-19 is associated with cognitive deficits such as Alzheimer’s disease

Recent findings, led by the Cleveland Clinic, have identified a mechanism by which COVID-19 is associated with dementia similar to Alzheimer’s disease.

Findings published at Alzheimer’s Research and Therapy show that Covid-19 and common brain changes in Alzheimer’s disease overlap and may help in risk management and treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s disease. .. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)-Related cognitive impairment.

Reports of neurological complications in COVID-19 and “long-distance transport” patients have become more common for symptoms to persist after the infection has resolved. SARS-CoV-2 (The virus that causes COVID-19) can have a permanent effect on brain function. However, it is not yet well understood how the virus leads to neurological problems.

“Some studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infects brain cells directly, but no evidence of the virus was found in the brain,” said an assistant staff member at the Cleveland Clinic’s Institute for Genomic Medicine. And Dr. Feixiong Cheng, the lead author of the study, said: “Identifying how COVID-19 is associated with neurological problems is expected to be seen in the near future. It is important to develop effective preventive and therapeutic strategies to address the proliferation of neurocognitive deficits. “

In this study, researchers used artificial intelligence using existing datasets of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. They measured the proximity of SARS-CoV-2 host genes / proteins to genes / proteins associated with several neurological disorders. The researchers also analyzed the genetic factors that allowed SARS-COV-2 to infect brain tissues and cells.

Researchers found little evidence that the virus was directly targeting the brain, but found a close network relationship between the virus and genes / proteins associated with some neurological disorders, especially Alzheimer’s disease. , COVID-19 points to a pathway leading to diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia.

To further investigate this, they investigated the potential association of COVID-19 with neuroinflammation and cerebral microvascular injury, which are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We have found that SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly alters Alzheimer’s disease markers involved in brain inflammation, and that certain viral entry factors are highly expressed in cells of the blood-brain barrier,” Dr. Chen said. explained. “These findings indicate that the virus affects several genes or pathways involved in neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury, which can lead to cognitive deficits such as Alzheimer’s disease.”

Researchers also found that individuals with the allele APOE E4 / E4, the greatest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, had reduced expression of antiviral defense genes. This can make these patients more susceptible to COVID-19 infection.

“Ultimately, we hope to pave the way for studies that lead to testable and measurable biomarkers that can identify patients at greatest risk of neurological complications from COVID-19,” Cheng said. The doctor says.

Dr. Chen and his team are now using state-of-the-art network medicine and artificial intelligence technology to perform COVID-19-related neurological problems related to COVID-19. We are working to identify possible biomarkers and new therapeutic targets.

This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text.

Apply Mint newsletter * Please enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.