Do I need to be vaccinated if I get COVID-19? | Monica’s Medical Michelgas





Monica, I was infected with COVID-19 in December 2020. I’ve seen a study from the Cleveland Clinic that you don’t need to be vaccinated if you have innate immunity. Is this true? The Cleveland Clinic study you are referring to has not yet been published or peer-reviewed. One of the authors emphasizes that this study is not intended to say that you should not be vaccinated if you are infected with the virus. Researchers tracked more than 52,000 employees at the Cleveland Clinic for five months. More than 1,300 of these employees have already been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated. The study found that no one was re-infected during the five months monitored. They concluded that people with symptomatic COVID-19 infection confirmed in the laboratory were less likely to benefit from vaccination and that the vaccine could be safely prioritized over those who had never been infected before. .. This was done when there was a vaccine shortage and is very useful information for countries currently facing vaccine shortages. But there are still many things we do not know. “What we don’t know is how long is the protection period? Also, keep in mind that the population of our health care workers is generally young and healthy. They say they will not be vaccinated. That’s not the case, “says Dr. Steve Gordon of Cleveland Clinic, one of the authors of this study. It is important to remember that immune protection is not always equal. Some people may respond more strongly than others, and Gordon says there are currently no antibody tests that can accurately measure the level of protection. This is not the first study to examine innate immunity. A study conducted by Pen Medicine in April showed that 91% of people who developed antibodies to the coronavirus were unlikely to be re-infected for 6 months. However, variants can occur that can circumvent both vaccines and innate immunity. According to Gordon, infected people can be vaccinated if they wish, but it should be noted that those who choose not to be vaccinated will eventually lose their protection. Same as those who have been vaccinated. Disclaimer The letters, commentary and opinions contained in Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the views of Cleveland Jewish Publishing Company, its board of directors, officers or staff.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos