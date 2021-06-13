Our view: COVID vaccination is effective.Risk of unvaccinated





Six months after the first COVID-19 vaccine was distributed in Washington, the effectiveness of the shots is clear. As of May 25, authorities identified 124 “breakthrough” cases, according to a Clark County Public Health report. This means that of the approximately 180,000 inhabitants of Clark County who have been completely vaccinated against the coronavirus, approximately 1 in 1,400 will have the disease. Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, approximately 24,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Clark County. This is 1 in 20 people. These infections have killed 277 people. Because the state-run database of case data and vaccination data is not linked, authorities are uncertain about how many people who have been fully vaccinated have been infected with the disease. The only way to identify a case among those who have been tested is through interviews with people who test positive, “said Marissa Armstrong of Clark County Public Health. “If someone can’t contact us or refuses to interview us, we don’t have their information and we don’t even know if they are vaccinated. “ That’s where King County comes in. Officials in Washington’s most populous county scrutinized the infection from April to May and found that 96.7% of recent infections were due to completely unvaccinated people. understood.

King County Chief Health Officer told the Seattle Times, “For us in public health, this is nothing more than a surprise.” It’s a very clear result. It leads to a basic conclusion. .Who is left to catch COVID-19? Unvaccinated person. “ Or, as State Secretary of Health Dr. Umea Shah told the Times, “We’re at the point where it’s a story of two societies. Fully protected and starting businesses and infections. And there are still societies at high risk of infection. “ Its dynamics have been witnessed nationwide. States with relatively low vaccination rates have relatively high infection rates and vice versa. For example, in the first week of June, Alabama had a 70% increase in cases compared to the previous week. Alabama outperforms Mississippi and ranks penultimate in vaccination coverage. In Washington, not all people who wish to be vaccinated have been vaccinated. But as with most people, in the end, the only unvaccinated population will be those who are declining. In fact, the COVID vaccine is a matter of personal choice. They are authorized for emergency use, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports: Vaccines meet the strict scientific standards of the Food and Drug Administration for safety, efficacy and manufacturing quality. “

We can respect the decisions of those who choose to remain unvaccinated, but we hope that they will make informed choices. Since the vaccine was approved, various false and unfounded conspiracy theories have followed the vaccine, and individual choices should be based on expert opinion rather than someone reading on social media. .. A more sensitive approach is unlikely to change the minds of those who oppose the vaccine, but increased vaccination benefits all of us. In addition to reducing infection rates, vaccines have been shown to reduce symptoms and reduce hospital admissions in breakthrough cases. All of this points to the game-changing effects of the COVID vaccine.

