Monkeypox virus: A viral zoonotic disease found in the United Kingdom, what is this and how is it transmitted?





Last week, the United Kingdom reported a case of monkeypox, a zoonotic viral disease with symptoms and symptoms similar to smallpox, but it is a more rare disease. Friday, June 11th who Has issued a news statement regarding the existence of cases of monkeypox confirmed in the laboratory. According to a report from the United Kingdom published by WHO, the patient arrived in the United Kingdom on May 8, 2021. Previous travel history shows that the patient previously worked in Delta, Nigeria. Local public health officials on this case said the first case was most likely taken abroad and brought to the UK. In addition, both cases were identified by at least two people in the same household. It was. (Photo: nastya_gepp | AIX) Please also read: The modern human lifestyle is a pandemic “perfect storm” like COVID. What is monkeypox? by 2019 article, also from WHO, Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease, meaning that it spreads between humans and animals. Caused by the monkeypox virus-A genus of orthopoxvirus in the family Poxvirus, which occurs primarily in the rainforest regions of West and Central Africa and may be transported to other regions by the host. The incubation period of the virus is usually 6 to 13 days, but in some cases it can take 5 to 21 days. Infection with monkeypox is often divided into two periods. The first is an “infiltration phase” that lasts up to 5 days and is characterized by severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, fever, back pain, myalgia, and extreme weakness.More specifically, swelling of the lymph nodes, technically known as lymphadenopathy, causes monkeypox to measles, chickenpox, and smallpox.. In the second period, a skin rash appears 1-3 days after fever. In addition, rashes tend to occur more often on the face and limbs than anywhere else. In severe cases of the disease, the lesions may coalesce and even part of the skin may come off. Fight against monkeypox In 2019, a vaccine was approved to combat monkeypox. In addition, traditional smallpox vaccines also provide cross-protection against rare vaccinations, but these are not widely available and are easily accessible. For recently reported cases in the United Kingdom, local health authorities have already deployed an incident management team to implement measures such as case isolation and contact tracking. The United Kingdom also passed relevant information to the Nigerian National IHR Focal Point and conducted a survey on potential sources and exposures in African countries. In the United States Food and Drug Administration Also approves Jynneos smallpox and monkeypox vaccines for the prevention of these diseases in adults over the age of 18. WHO also generally advises you to report your illness while traveling or return to your health care professional, including disclosure of information about your travel and vaccination history. Also, residents and travelers to countries where the disease is endemic should avoid contact with sick animals that may carry the monkeypox virus and avoid eating or handling bushmeat or wildlife. need to do it. At the end, Hand hygiene by hand washing It should be emphasized with soap and water, or an alcohol-based disinfectant. Related article: Cerebral edema Nipah virus Next pandemic? Scientists warn that it is 75 times more deadly than COVID-19 See more news and information Zoonotic diseases At the Science Times.

