As the number of cases of COVID-19 decreases, areas with delayed vaccines are still aware of the risk

Jackson, Mississippi –The number of new COVID-19 cases is declining in most of the country, even in some states where there are people who hesitate to vaccinate. However, almost all states that oppose that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates, and experts say that pandemic relief can be fleeting in areas where vaccination is low. Is warned.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationwide decreased in a week from an average of about 21,000 for seven days on May 29 to 14,315 on Saturday. For weeks, states and cities have withdrawn virus restrictions and mask mandates, even indoors.

According to experts, the disease has spread naturally in some states, killing nearly 600,000 Americans so far, boosting immunity.

“We certainly benefited the population from previous cases, but we paid for it,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the Mississippi Department of Health. “We paid the price with death.”

More than 7,300 Mississippi have died in pandemics, with the state having the sixth highest per capita mortality rate.

Dobbs estimated that about 60% of the state’s population had “some potential immunity.”

“That is, the combination of innate immunity and vaccine immunity has probably seen its effects,” Dobbs said.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show a 7-day moving average of 2 infection rates in just 8 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. It has risen since a week ago. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all countries except Hawaii have recorded vaccination rates lower than the fully vaccinated US average of 39.7%.

All 10 states with the lowest number of new cases per capita during that period all show full vaccination rates above the national average. This includes the three most vaccinated states in the United States: Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Health professionals say many factors are contributing to the decline in the number of cases nationwide. vaccine, Innate immunity from exposure to viruses, warm climate, reduced time spent indoors.

But Dr. Leana Wen, the general public health A professor at George Washington University said he was concerned about the innate immunity of people exposed to the virus. Coronavirus It may weaken soon. She is worried that states with low vaccination rates may be hotspots.

“Just because you’re lucky in June doesn’t mean you’ll be lucky at the end of autumn and winter,” said Wen, a former director of health in Baltimore. “There may be more contagious and more toxic variants here, and people who are not or have weakened immunity may be more susceptible to infection again.”

In Mississippi, approximately 835,000 people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 28% of the population (compared to the national average of 43%). However, despite delayed vaccination rates, according to Johns Hopkins, the moving average of new daily cases in the state for the past two weeks has decreased by about 18%.

Dr. Albert Ko, director of the Department of Microbial Epidemiology at Yale University, said there are no accurate data showing what percentage of the population in “high-load” states such as Alabama and Texas are exposed to the virus. Said. Estimated to reach 50%.

“I don’t think it denies the importance of vaccination, especially because the levels of antibodies obtained by natural infections are lower than those of the best vaccines,” says Ko.

Innate immunity does not last as long as vaccine immunity and antibody levels are low, so it is important for people exposed to the disease to be vaccinated, Taka said.

According to Wen, the study strongly suggests that vaccination benefits those who already have some antibody from the infection.

“I think it’s a mistake that many people will recover and no vaccination will be needed,” she said.

Pat Eaton-Robb contributed to this report from Connecticut.