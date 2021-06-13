Twelve new COVID-19 cases have been seen in the London area, with no deaths this weekend

Recent developments:

What’s the latest situation in the London area?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 12 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend, 5 were recorded on Saturday and 7 were recorded on Sunday.

An additional 21 cases were marked as resolved over the weekend, bringing the region to 96 active cases.

The 7-day moving average for daily cases is now 11.

During the pandemic process, 222 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the area.

As of Friday, the London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) said there were 16 patients with COVID-19 being treated at a local hospital. Eight of these patients are receiving critical care. No staff has tested positive for this disease.

COVID-19 for the entire region and beyond

According to the latest Southwestern public health data released Friday, there were 42 active COVID-19 cases in Elgin Oxford, 11 in Tillsonburg, 11 in St. Thomas and 9 in Woodstock. It was.

Huron Perth Public Health reported 40 active cases and confirmed 2 new cases on Friday. One was in Goderich and the other was in Bluewater.

Meanwhile, the state reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths on Sunday.

As of 8 pm on Saturday, a total of 11,208,867 COVID-19 vaccines were given across the state.

The number of fully vaccinated Ontarians, that is, those who have been vaccinated with both, is now close to 1.8 million.