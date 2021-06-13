The Maine CDC reports 50 additional cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine reported an increase in 50 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with no new deaths. Additional cases bring the total to 68,590 since the outbreak last year. The Maine CDC reported that 746,690 Maine residents, or 55.55% of the population, received the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Maine Coronavirus Data: 845 Total Cases: 68,590 Cumulative Positive Rate: 2.8% 14-day Positive Rate: 1.6% Currently Hospitalized: 48 Patients in Intensive Care Unit: 28 Using Ventilator Patients: 14 Get detailed COVID-19 data from Maine Call MaineHealth: 1-877-780-7545, a healthcare provider that provides vaccines, or register here. Northern Light Health: Call 207-204-8551 or book here. Central Main Healthcare: Call 207-520-2917 or register here. St Mary’s Regional Medical Center: Learn more. Call MaineGeneral: 1-866-968-8219 or register here. York Hospital: Call 207-752-8685 or register here. Maine CDC Registration Website / Hotline The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine has a website and hotline where mainners can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, not all providers have chosen to use the main CDC website. Main users can also make a reservation by calling the Community Vaccine Line (1-888-445-4111). Walmart Sam’s Club Walgreens Hannaford Shaw’s CVSMAINE / National COVID-19 Vaccine Data COVID-19 Symptoms According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should be aware of the following symptoms: Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or shortness of breath Fatigue Muscle or body pain Headache Pain in the throat of new loss of taste or odor Congestion or nasal discharge Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea This list does not include all possible symptoms .. The CDC will continue to update this list as more information becomes available about the virus. Do I need to be tested for COVID-19? Where in Maine can I be tested? The CDC recommends that you consider taking a COVID-19 test if: Close contact with confirmed COVID-19 (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more). You have been asked or referred to a health care provider, local / external icon, or state health department for testing. You can access “Get Tested COVID-19” to find out where to get the COVID-19 test in the main. COVID-19 Emergency Care-19 Symptoms The CDC is telling you to look for coronavirus emergency warning signs. If anyone shows these signs, seek medical attention immediately. Contact your healthcare provider for any other serious or related symptoms. Call 911 or call your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19. Address the stress and uncertainty of the Maine COVID-19 resource pandemic. The program offers a hotline that is available 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. Anyone in need can call the hotline at 207-221-8198. Maine Helps: The Maine Helps website provides a way to directly assist nonprofits, healthcare and businesses during the COVID-19 epidemic. FrontLine WarmLine: A Maine Department of Health and Human Services telephone line that helps people in Maine working at the forefront of the coronavirus epidemic. Telephone lines call 207-221-8196 or 866-367-4440 daily from 8 am to 8 pm to staff. The service will eventually include a text option, officials said. 211 Maine: The state’s 211 system can answer common questions about coronaviruses from callers. Maintenance personnel can also send a text to 898-211 to have their questions answered. NAMI Main Resources: NAMI Main offers several programs to help people with mental health concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine reported an increase in 50 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with no new deaths. Additional cases bring the total to 68,590 since the outbreak last year. The number of COVID-19 mainners who died remains 845. The Maine CDC reported that 746,690 Maine residents, or 55.55% of the population, received the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Main coronavirus Date: Deaths: 845

Total number of cases: 68,590

Cumulative positive rate: 2.8%

14-day positive rate: 1.6%

Currently hospitalized: 48 people

Patients on intensive care: 28

Patients on ventilator: 14 Get more detailed COVID-19 data from the Maine CDC Maine COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine. Healthcare providers providing vaccines Maine CDC Registration Website / Hotline The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine has a website and hotline where Maine citizens can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Is website Connects people to appointments available in the area, but not all providers have chosen to use the Maine CDC website. The main person can also call the vaccination line in the following areas: 1-888-445-4111 make a reservation. Retail pharmacies offering vaccines Maine / National COVID-19 Vaccine Data COVID19 Symptoms According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these are symptoms that require attention. Fever or chills

cough

Shortness of breath or shortness of breath

Malaise

Muscle and body pain

headache

New loss of taste and smell

sore throat

Stuffy nose and runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

diarrhea This list does not include all possible symptoms. The CDC will continue to update this list as more information becomes available about the virus. Do I need to be tested for COVID-19? Where in Maine can I take the test? The CDC recommends that you consider undergoing a COVID-19 test if: I have a symptom of COVID-19.

Close contact with confirmed COVID-19 (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more).

You have been asked or referred to a health care provider, local / external icon, or state health department for testing. To find out where you can get a COVID-19 test in Maine, go to the following URL: Get inspected.. Emergency medical care for COVID-19 symptoms The CDC is telling you to look for an emergency warning sign for the coronavirus. If anyone shows any of these signs, seek emergency medical attention immediately. Dyspnea

Persistent chest pain and tightness

New mess

Can’t get up or stay awake

Bluish lips and face This list is not all possible symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider for any other serious or related symptoms. Call 911 or the nearest emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19. Maine COVID-19 Resources Make me stronger: Founded by Maine Department of Health and Human Services Make me stronger To help Mine deal with pandemic stress and uncertainty. The program offers a hotline that is available 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. Anyone in need can call the hotline at 207-221-8198.

Founded by Maine Department of Health and Human Services Make me stronger To help Mine deal with pandemic stress and uncertainty. The program offers a hotline that is available 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. Anyone in need can call the hotline at 207-221-8198. Maine helps : Main helps website Provides a way for mainners to directly support nonprofits, medical and business during the COVID-19 epidemic.

: Main helps website Provides a way for mainners to directly support nonprofits, medical and business during the COVID-19 epidemic. Front line Warm line : Maine Department of Health and Human Services telephone lines helping people in Maine working at the forefront of the coronavirus epidemic. Telephone lines call 207-221-8196 or 866-367-4440 daily from 8 am to 8 pm to staff. The service will eventually include a text option, officials said.

: Maine Department of Health and Human Services telephone lines helping people in Maine working at the forefront of the coronavirus epidemic. Telephone lines call 207-221-8196 or 866-367-4440 daily from 8 am to 8 pm to staff. The service will eventually include a text option, officials said. 211 Main : The State 211 system can answer common questions about coronaviruses from callers. Maintenance personnel can also send a text to 898-211 to have their questions answered.

: The State 211 system can answer common questions about coronaviruses from callers. Maintenance personnel can also send a text to 898-211 to have their questions answered. NAMI main resource:: Nami Main Offers several programs to help people with mental health problems due to the COVID-19 crisis.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos