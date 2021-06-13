Gottlieb says variants of the Delta virus are likely to become the dominant U.S. strain





Washington – Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Secretary of the Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday: Coronavirus Often called strain Delta variant Unvaccinated Americans are at greatest risk, as they are likely to be a major source of recent infections in the United States and could lead to new epidemics in the fall. “Currently, it’s about 10% of infectious diseases in the United States. It doubles every two weeks,” Gottlieb said in “Face the Nation.” “That doesn’t mean that the infection will increase exponentially, but it’s certainly going to be replaced, and the risk that this could trigger a new epidemic for the fall is really in the fall. think.” The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first discovered in India and is certainly one of three related strains. It was faster than the various variants of its lineage and became notorious for its ability to replicate. Gottlieb quotes new knowledge from prominent British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson as saying that Delta stocks will continue to evolve. Told reporters Last week confirmed to be approximately 60% more contagious than the unique B.1.1.7 mutant first discovered in the United Kingdom. However, Gottlieb said the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved for use in the United States and abroad, appears to be effective in containing the Delta variant, which is important in general vaccine marketing campaigns. Emphasizes sex. “The mRNA vaccine seems to be very effective, and I give it twice to this mutant. The viral vector vaccines from J & J and AstraZeneca also seem to be effective, about 60% effective. RNA vaccine Is about 88% effective, “he said, referring to the vaccine developed by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech. “That is, there are tools to control and defeat this. You just need to use these tools.” Gottlieb said the potential for a recent epidemic is most pronounced in countries with low vaccination rates. More

“In areas of low vaccination, especially in some parts of the south, there are some cities with low vaccination rates, and I think there is a risk of this new mutant outbreak,” he said.

