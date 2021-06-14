WTO bosses are looking for a deal to speed up Covid vaccines for poor countries – PharmaLive





WTO bosses are looking for a deal to accelerate COVID vaccines for poor countries (Reuters) – World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretary Offers More COVID-19 Vaccines to Developing Countries, Despite Controversy over Whether Pharmaceutical Companies Should Be Deprived of Intellectual Property Rights He said there is a global arrangement route for. WTO Secretary-General Ngozi Okonjo Iwara told reporters before participating in the discussions between the leaders of the seven countries, hoping that by July the future of the IP waiver issue will be clearer. Said. “It can be difficult, as some positions are a bit far apart, but there is a way,” she said. “I am very much hoping for some progress by July.” WTO members agreed on Wednesday to begin formal talks on plans to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries, but the front is being drawn due to tough negotiations. read more South Africa and India are backed by many emerging markets and want a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights in vaccines and other treatments to allow local manufacturers to produce shots. I will. US President Joe Biden said he supported a temporary waiver. However, other developed countries with many large pharmaceutical companies say such moves could not boost production and undermine R & D. Okonjo Iwara said discussions were underway towards an agreement to begin negotiations. “I hope this will happen in a way that works for developing countries and at the same time accelerates agreement on something practical that protects research and innovation,” she said. In addition to reaching an intellectual property agreement, countries had to withdraw their $ 50 billion plan to reduce restrictions on exports of materials used in production and accelerate the deployment of local vaccines. , The WTO leader added. WTO members will discuss the format of the negotiations next week with a view to preparing a report from July 21st to 22nd. G7 leaders, who are hosting the summit in the southwestern United Kingdom, agreed on Friday to donate a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to poorer countries. read more Separately, Okonjo Iwara said he hopes that talks on fishery subsidies will “significantly move forward” by July. She will host a meeting of WTO member states on July 15 and will attempt to reduce fishery subsidies after 20 years of consultation. Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Reuters Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/wto-boss-sees-way-deal-speed-covid-vaccines-poor-nations-2021-06-12

