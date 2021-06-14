What is monkeypox?Two rare diseases reported in the United Kingdom





Key Point One of the patients is believed to have been infected in Nigeria.

Both patients developed lesions characteristic of monkeypox

Monkeypox is a virus of the same strain as smallpox. British authorities have identified two cases of monkeypox. One of the patients worked in Nigeria and the other was a member of the family. The first patient arrived in the United Kingdom on May 8, and the World Health Organization (WHO) began quarantine with the family for a COVID-19 pandemic. Said In a news release. Two days later, on May 10, the patient developed a facial rash. The patient was self-quarantined for “an additional 10 days” and admitted to the referral hospital on May 23. West African clade of salpoxvirus. Another family member in which the patient was quarantined also developed the lesion on May 29 and tested positive for the virus on May 31. This family was quickly quarantined. Both are now “stable and recovering,” WHO pointed out. Prior to arriving in the United Kingdom, the first patient was reportedly “living and working” in Delta, Nigeria. A significant number of cases of monkeypox have been recorded in the country since the outbreak of monkeypox began in 2017 for the first time in 40 years. To date, there were 32 suspicious cases in 2021, 7 of which were confirmed. UK healthcare professionals in 2019 Confirmed a case of monkeypox A patient reportedly visiting Nigeria. “The risk of potential spread in the country is minimized,” WHO said. “The reported public health risk of this event is low in the United Kingdom.” What is monkeypox? Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 after two monkey colonies experienced an outbreak of a “chickenpox-like” disease. Said The first case of smallpox was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. Such cases have been reported in other West African and Central African countries. disease Transmission occurs The CDC pointed out if a person came into contact with the virus through an animal, person, or contaminated material. It penetrates the skin through mucous membranes, respiratory tracts, or damaged skin. For example, they can come into contact with the body fluids of infected animals and become infected with the virus from bites and scratches. Human-to-human transmission occurs “mainly” through large respiratory droplets or contact with body fluids or lesions. It can also be transmitted through “indirect contact with lesions,” such as contact with contaminated linen or clothing. Symptomatology The onset of monkeypox tends to begin with muscle aches, fever, headaches, and fatigue. Within a few days of fever, the patient develops a rash on the face and spreads further. The symptoms are quite similar to those of smallpox, but smallpox swells the lymph nodes, but smallpox does not, the CDC said. The CDC said, “The disease usually lasts two to four weeks.” In Africa, one in ten people infected with monkeypox has been shown to die. “ So far,” Proven safe treatment According to WHO, the disease is typically “self-limiting” and symptoms “naturally” subside in 14-21 days. Photo: Getty Images / CDC Courtesy

