Is the Covid-19 vaccine safe for cancer patients?

Kuala Lumpur: As the national Covid-19 vaccination program is in full swing, more and more people are registering for vaccination.

According to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee, as of June 5, nearly 13 million people were enrolled in Covid-19 vaccination, up from 9.89 million on May 6.

The second phase of vaccination is currently underway, during which the elderly and people with comorbidity (including cancer patients) will be vaccinated.

However, many patients avoid vaccination registration due to uncertainties about the safety of the vaccine for patients receiving cancer treatment.

Their main concern is that vaccines can interfere with cancer treatment and increase the risk of developing other health complications.

However, radiation therapist and oncologist Dr. Jeong Kwan Ziet, a consultant at the Makota Medical Center, emphasized that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and there is no evidence that the vaccine is not safe for cancer patients. , Dismissed such concerns.

In fact, a recent study by healthcare professionals in countries such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy found that “patients with cancer infected with Covid-19 compared to patients without underlying disease.”

Vaccine is safe

“That said, the risk of severe Covid-19 requiring hospitalization in the intensive care unit (ICU) may be higher in cancer patients,” Dr. Chung told Bernama. .. Covid-19 is about 15-30%.

He said that this bad result of Covid-19 is for patients with immunodeficient blood cancer, lung cancer or active or advanced cancer currently being treated, and for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, obesity, etc. He said it was especially noticeable in patients with other comorbidities. ..

Dr. Chung said it is important to educate the general public about the tremendous benefits and importance of vaccination through mainstream and social media to address the resistance of cancer patients to vaccines. ..

There is also an urgent need to build public confidence and awareness through the advocacy of celebrities and healthcare professionals and curb the spread of misleading and irresponsible news and messages about vaccines, especially social media.

“People need to be aware of the widespread risk of vaccination, as failure to spread vaccination can lead to the potential for a tsunami in Covid-19 cases that disrupt our health system. ..

“We need to emphasize that vaccination is not just about protecting ourselves, but also about the people around us and society as a whole. Until everyone is safe, no one is safe. No, “Dr. Chung added.

Stick to treatment

Dr. Chung also said that the available data linking the high risk of Covid-19 to cancer survivors is mixed.

“This has shown that chemotherapy within the last 12 months has been associated with serious viral illness and death, especially in patients treated to cause immune system depression, in the recent large UK. Supported by the study of.

“But other studies in the United States, Canada, Spain, and the United Kingdom have shown no adverse effects of recent chemotherapy,” he explained.

Given the high risk of cancer patients getting infections during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Chung said that patients are being treated by oncologists because all cases are different. He said he needed to discuss with him and confirm his treatment. You can change the treatment during the pandemic.

“The guiding principle is to continue cancer treatment while minimizing the risk that patients will be infected with Covid-19, as failure to do either can lead to serious consequences,” he said. Said.

Doctors may need to omit or replace immunosuppressive therapy, such as chemotherapy, in some breast cancer cases, or reduce the frequency and / or duration of chemotherapy and replace intravenous chemotherapy with oral chemotherapy. If it needs to be used, he added that the cancer treatment needs to be changed and injections or infusions that require more hospital visits.

“In some patients, doctors can shorten the duration of radiation therapy and reduce the frequency of follow-up in non-emergency cases,” he said, with options also for those who cannot come to the hospital. Added that there is. Tele-consultation and delivery of medicine to home.

Dr. Chung himself began adopting online counseling after the pandemic began last year. Most of these patients came from abroad.

Correspondence to teleconverter

Recognizing the limitations of virtual practice, Dr. Chung said he would study the notes and reports that patients normally send before their visit.

During a teleconsultation session, he discusses this case with the patient and his family and suggests actions and actions to take next.

“This facility is especially useful for foreign patients who cannot travel due to travel restrictions and border closures.

“Telephone counseling can also provide ongoing care to existing patients who are unable to go to the hospital. Virtual meetings like this are often very warm and enjoyable … it’s old. It’s like reuniting with peers. I’m always happy to see older patients and I know I can still serve them. For most patients, doctors are the patient’s progress and health. Knowing that you are aware of your condition can give you more peace of mind and comfort. “

In addition, if necessary, after telephone consultation, prescription drugs will be delivered to the patient by courier. —Named