Traditional medicine has been used for centuries to ward off diseases and germs. With the widespread epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2019, scientists are treating this infection. I will.

Many studies have tried over the past year Find in Sirico Evidence to determine if a particular natural compound is effective against SARS-CoV-2. Recently, a group of researchers at the University of Kannur in Thalassery, India, led by Dr. Janaki Ammal Campus, reviewed selected treatises. In Sirico Addresses potential drug clues that could be used to manage COVID-19.Their study published in Future Pharmacy Journal, Has identified phytochemicals as the major compounds that can be used in the development of antiviral drugs against SARS-CoV-2.

Research: A potent phytochemical against COVID-19 infection from plant materials used as antivirals in phytochemicals: Review. Image Copyright: Tatajana Baibakova / Shutterstock.com

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic first occurred in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. From there, SARS-CoV-2 continued to spread to 192 countries and territories. As of June 14, 2011, more than 175 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 3.8 million have died from the disease.

This global health crisis has hit many countries economically and socially, shutting down many businesses and banning social gatherings.

SARS-CoV-2 can cause a wide range of symptoms, and the severity of infection is often determined by the affected population, such as the elderly and those with comorbidity. Currently, several effective vaccines have been developed and approved to reduce the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2. As a result, many countries around the world have begun deploying vaccinations to obtain herd immunity.

SARS-CoV-2 shares 79% structural similarity with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV), the virus behind Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that occurred in 2002. It is a coronavirus. It is clear between SARS-CoV-2 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV). This is the virus that caused the outbreak in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

The central antigenic portion of SARS-CoV-2 is the spike (S) protein, a large, highly glycosylated transmembrane fusion protein. Unlike other functional proteins of SARS-CoV-2, the S protein plays a role in inducing the host’s immune response. Therefore, Neutralizing antibody Proteins that target the S protein often induce protective immunity against viral infections.

In addition to the studies to evaluate Efficacy of In addition to developing vaccines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some scientists are focusing on diverting currently approved drugs to the treatment of the disease. Although several different drugs have proven useful in the treatment of COVID-19, many of them have side effects. Therefore, it is still guaranteed to find drugs with few side effects, such as herbal preparations.

COVID-19 phytochemicals

Since ancient times, people have relied on naturally available substances such as phytochemicals, which include herbal extracts, formulas, or decoctions. Phytochemicals with enhanced bioactivity and reduced toxicity may be effective alternatives for the treatment of diseases such as COVID-19.

Major phytochemicals include flavonoids, terpenoids, alkaloids, phenolic oils and essential oils. One example of a widely used phytochemical is quinine, an alkaloid from the bark of the kina tree used to treat other infections such as malaria, pneumonia, typhoid fever, and nasopharyngeal infections.

In some previous studies, phenolic subclasses such as flavonoids, phenolic acids, coumarins, tannins, and stillbens were found in viral infections such as dicavirus, influenza, chikungunya fever, dengue virus, rotavirus, Japanese encephalitis virus, herpes, and hepatitis. It has been confirmed to be effective in the treatment of virus. , Human papillomavirus (HPV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The current review describes the usefulness of comprehensive molecular docking research (MDS) analysis and evaluates promising drug leads for the treatment of COVID-19.Incorporate In Sirico By working on these analyzes, you can get meaningful results about the potential efficacy of these drugs for this indication.

Researchers have identified several phytochemicals that can be reused for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. For example, a stillben-based natural compound is a potent inhibitor of the complex that results from the SARS-CoV-2 S protein binding to the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell. Essential oils such as carvacrol, cinnamaldehyde, cinnamyl acetate, geraniol, L-4-terpineol, and anethole have also been found to improve their binding affinity for the S protein through interaction with ACE2. In fact, the essential oil component of garlic showed a strong inhibitory effect on ACE2.

Several traditional drugs have also been investigated for their potential usefulness in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Ayurvedic medicine, a traditional Indian herb that has historically been used to treat a variety of illnesses, has also been used due to its antiviral properties. For example, Ginseng In Sirico Suppressive effect on SARS-CoV-2.

Another traditional type of drug that has been used historically in India, Siddha also offers several different herbal formulas that have been used to treat a variety of illnesses. The drug system includes quercetin, luteolin, and chrysoeriol, all of which exhibit a unique binding affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). The RBD domain of this virus is thought to play an important role in the adhesion and fusion of the SARS-CoV-2 S protein to the host cell.

Various formulations of Chinese herbs have not only been evaluated for their therapeutic use in COVID-19, but have also been extensively studied during the previous SARS outbreak in 2003. It is used to treat the symptoms of fatigue and fever associated with COVID-19.

Study points

In summary, the authors of the current review evaluated studies published on alternative therapies that could be used to treat COVID-19. In their study, researchers found that, in fact, there are many potential drug lead compounds in traditional medicines that can be used to treat SARS-CoV-2 infections or similar infections. Did.

The team also stated that one of the most interesting discoveries they encountered was the efficient binding of linoleic acid to SARS-CoV-2. Spike protein, It shows a strong potential for virus inhibition by this compound. This suggests that free fatty acids or their derivatives may play an essential role in the drug discovery process for COVID-19.