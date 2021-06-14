PET technique that uses head movement to improve resolution





New PET imaging techniques typically utilize head movements that cause problems during brain imaging to generate scans that may detect neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, at the earliest stages. In a poster presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, researchers at the Gordon Medical Imaging Center in Boston show how PET and external motion tracking devices can be combined to generate highly detailed brain images. I did. This is a process called super-resolution, which can lead to faster diagnosis and treatment, they said. Click for more information on SNMMI 2021 Here.. Image quality is usually degraded if the patient makes unwanted movements during the scan. However, the team led by Yanis Chemli, MSc and Ph.D. Focusing and measuring these movements on Gordon Center candidates can actually improve resolution. “This study shows, perhaps counterintuitively, that PET images can be obtained at resolutions that exceed the resolution of scanners by taking advantage of patient movements that are usually undesirable,” says Chemli. “Our technology not only compensates for the negative effects of head movement on PET image quality, but also increases the sampling information associated with imaging moving targets to improve effective PET resolution.” For research, the team conducted experiments on moving phantoms and non-human primates with PET scanners equipped with an external motion tracking device that continuously captures very accurate measurements of head movements. They also completed the acquisition of static reference PET without inducing movement. Researchers combined data from PET scanners with external trackers to recover PET images with significantly higher resolution than static reference scans could achieve. This super-resolution technology has only been tested in a preclinical environment, but work is underway to extend it to human patients. Ultimately, Chemli says the technology can have a significant impact on brain disorders, especially Alzheimer’s disease. “A hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease is the presence of tau protein tangles. These tangles accumulate in very small areas of the brain very early in Alzheimer’s disease, sometimes decades before symptoms. “We will start,” he said. “If we can better image these small structures in the brain, we will be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier and possibly treat it in the future.” Subscribe to the Diagnostic Imaging e-Newsletter for more information based on industry expert insights and research. Here..

