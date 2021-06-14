Unexpected food to relieve anxiety

That is a fact. There are many brain foods that can help uplift our minds and keep blues away.

Eating sandwich hulls did not curl the hair, but there are some scientifically proven foods that help gray matter and brighten the mental outlook.

Experts, researchers and nutritionists have long said that what we put into our system affects our body and not only provides the energy of the day, but also refrigerators, pantry, fruit bowls and snack cans. I’ve suspected that there are many things that have been proven to provide a check on the neck up to help reduce anxiety and help overcome depression.

Ah Harvard Medical School Study Recommends treating our brain like a Ferrari engine. Gives the brain the best “fuel”, meaning the best food for the best “nutrition psychiatry”.

“Think about it. Your brain is always” on. ” It handles your thoughts and movements … it works hard, “said Eva Selhab, MD.

So it makes sense that the foods we feed ourselves to nourish the brain are the most abundant in what the muscles of the mind like most and reduce the ones that do the opposite. Rough patches that we may have gone too far, such as foods and drinks with food, excess alcohol, saturated fat in takeaway meals and processed foods.

Instead of stopping unpleasant emotions, turn positive thoughts into seven good-feeling foods.

Fermented food

Adding kimchi to your diet will make you feel better.

If you like kelp tea, or if you have a spicy Korean kick of kimchi for you, you are eating something that feels good to you.

Are you not good at kimchi? Try yogurt instead.

Fermented foods and drinks are directly related to our mood and emotions. The probiotics and prebiotics in fermented foods are healthier for the digestive system and healthier for our minds.

fish

Fatty fish-salmon, trout, shrimp-are rich in fatty acids known as DHA and omega 3 acids.

It is the best food in the brain and helps with the uptake of serotonin and dopamine to help change mood, reduce anxiety, improve memory and improve depression.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a superfood when it comes to mood.

The dark, 70% cocoa content is packed with polyphenols that improve brain function and is also rich in tryptophan, which makes you feel better.

Relieve stress with 40g of dark chocolate a day Even scientists don’t know why, but what they know is that it’s contained in cocoa beans.

turmeric

The golden spice, which is often used in Southeast Asian cuisine and curry, is packed with the active ingredient curcumin.

It can be easily added to meals, dishes and smoothies and has proven to help manage anxiety.

Green Tea

Green tea contains an amino acid called theanine and is involved in the production of the neurotransmitter dopamine. This is a compound that calms us down.

If you’re still looking for a beer that makes a difference, environmental friendliness may be a happier and healthier option.

egg

One or two googles to start the day could actually be the champion’s breakfast, especially if you’re deficient in vitamin D.

Simple eggs are rich in vitamin D, This actively helps with depression. Do not fry, boil, scramble or fry.

Like oats and avocados, eggs also contain tryptophan, which produces serotonin, which helps with mood, sleep, memory, and behavior.

Nuts and seeds

The best snacks are just a handful of walnuts or cashew nuts (try to avoid salty varieties and roast).Both show high rates In some tests, depression is reduced by as much as 45%.

Pumpkin seeds (also known as pumpkin seeds) are also duck nuts because they are rich in potassium.Add these to your mix Helps reduce stress and control blood pressure And-because they are also a good source of zinc-helps good brain and nerve development.

Adam MacDougall The Man Shake |@ adam_macdougall5

Initially released as Unexpected food to relieve anxiety