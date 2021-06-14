As the number of cases of COVID-19 decreases, experts monitor numbers in areas hesitating to vaccinate





Jackson, Mississippi — Even in some states where people hesitate to get the vaccine, new COVID-19 cases are declining in most parts of the country. However, experts warn that pandemic relief can be fleeting in areas where few people are vaccinated. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationwide decreased in a week from an average of about 21,000 for seven days on May 29 to 14,315 on Saturday. For weeks, states and cities have withdrawn virus restrictions and mask mandates, even indoors. According to experts, the disease has spread naturally in some states, killing nearly 600,000 Americans so far, boosting immunity. “We certainly benefited the population from previous cases, but we paid for it,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the Mississippi Department of Health. “We paid the price with death.” More than 7,300 Mississippi have died in pandemics, with the state having the sixth highest per capita mortality rate. Dobbs estimated that about 60% of the state’s population had “some potential immunity.” “That is, the combination of innate immunity and vaccine immunity has probably seen its effects,” Dobbs said. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show a 7-day moving average of 2 infection rates in just 8 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. It has risen since a week ago. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccination rates in all states except Hawaii are fully vaccinated at 43%, which is lower than the US average. In Massachusetts, more than 57% of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 65% are vaccinated at least once. All 10 states with the lowest number of new cases per capita during that period all show full vaccination rates above the national average. Health professionals say many factors are contributing to the decline in the number of cases nationwide, including vaccines, innate immunity from exposure to the virus, warm climates, and reduced time spent indoors. However, Dr. Leana Wen, a professor of public health at George Washington University, said she was concerned that the innate immunity of people exposed to the coronavirus would soon weaken. She is worried that states with low vaccination rates may be hotspots. “Just because you’re lucky in June doesn’t mean you’ll be lucky at the end of autumn and winter,” said Wen, a former director of health in Baltimore. “There may be more contagious and more toxic variants here, and people who are not or have weakened immunity may be more susceptible to infection again.”

