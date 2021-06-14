



Symptoms of persistent childhood insomnia associated with the risk of developing mental health problems in early adulthood A 15-year longitudinal study shows that symptoms of childhood insomnia that persist into adulthood are powerful determinants of mood and anxiety disorders in young adults. The results show that symptoms of insomnia that last from childhood to adolescence to adulthood are associated with a 2.8-fold increased risk of internalizing disorder. The results of the study were published in the magazine “Sleep”. New symptoms of insomnia during the course of the study were associated with a 1.9-fold increased risk of internalizing disorder. There was no increased risk of internalizing disorder in children whose insomnia symptoms were alleviated during the study period. “We found that about 40% of children do not overcome the symptoms of insomnia during the transition to puberty and are at risk of developing mental illness early in adulthood,” he said. Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, the lead author of the paper, said: Psychobiology and Associate Professor at Penn State Medical College. He is a certified psychologist in behavioral sleep medicine at the Penn State Health Sleep Research and Treatment Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The data were analyzed from the Pennsylvania State Children’s Cohort, a population-based sample of 700 children with a median age of 9. Researchers followed up with 421 participants in adolescence (median 16 years) after 8 years and 492 in adolescence (median 24 years) after 15 years. Symptoms of insomnia were defined as difficulty in starting or maintaining moderate to severe sleep. Symptoms were reported by parents in childhood and self-reported in adolescence and adolescence. The presence of internalizing disorder was defined as a self-report of the diagnosis or treatment of mood and / or anxiety disorders. Results were adjusted for gender, race / ethnicity, age, history of internalizing disorder, or history of drug therapy for mental health problems. According to the authors, the symptoms of childhood insomnia have been shown to be associated with internalizing disorders such as depressive and anxiety disorders. “These new discoveries are to prevent future mental health problems, as children whose insomnia symptoms have improved over time were not at increased risk of mood and anxiety disorders as young adults. Further shows that early sleep intervention is needed, “said Fernandez Mendoza.

..





