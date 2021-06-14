Dr. Exeter launches diabetes education program in Denmark





Diabetes specialists at the University of Exeter have been awarded a fellowship with the Danish Diabetes Academy to develop an educational program that helps people with type 1 diabetes to exercise safely. The program will also help develop important research on type 1 diabetes and exercise in Denmark. Professor Rob Andrews is an associate professor of diabetes at the University of Exeter and a consultant to the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust. He is based in the Steno Diabetes Center in Copenhagen. He brings together a group of experts in the field of physical activity and diabetes research, patients with type 1 diabetes, Danish and British experts to develop a structured training program. Their main task is to investigate how an online training program for people with type 1 diabetes can be culturally adapted for testing and implementation in Denmark. While at Steno, Professor Andrews gained an understanding of the best ways to form a partnership between Danish and British scientists to motivate and support people with type 1 diabetes to become more physically active. Develop deepening research. Professor Andrews has led a specialized exercise and diabetes clinic for over 20 years and currently supports more than 100 elite athletes with type 1 diabetes. He also led the development of an exercise program called EXTOD (Exercise in Type 1 Diabetes) Education for Patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Professor Andrews said, “I am honored to be invited by the Danish Academy of Diabetes to become a visiting research professor.” The introduction of the Type 1 Diabetes Program brings enormous benefits to people with type 1 diabetes across Denmark. .. “The EXTOD program has been developed over a decade and is based on extensive research that explores and addresses barriers to physical activity in patients with type 1 diabetes. It has also been shown that patients with type 1 diabetes can perform physical activity in a safe, safe and effective manner, which provides health benefits from physical activity. “This is important because our self-reported and objectively measured data demonstrate that people with type 1 diabetes tend to exercise one-third less than others. “This can be a major problem for their health and well-being, as exercise has been shown to reduce mortality and blood sugar fluctuations and improve people’s quality of life. “Because the UK NHS Hospital already has an EXTOD program, this fellowship means we can extend this program to help Danish people with type 1 diabetes feel they can continue exercising safely. This study also helped develop ways to support the regulation of insulin and carbohydrates. “

..





