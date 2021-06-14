The most common Covid symptoms have changed, the documentation warns





Studies have shown that two major symptoms of Covid have changed. For over a year, people have been paying attention to new coughs, loss of odor and taste, and high temperatures. Cold taste See the Coronavirus Live Blog for the latest updates 2 The main symptom of Covid is headache, which was revealed in a survey of millions of app users. Credits: Getty However, this now looks obsolete, and it is possible that undiagnosed people are spreading the virus even further. According to the data, if you are under 40, you should now see signs of headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc. If you are over 40, the main symptoms are headache, runny nose, and sneezing. Leading professors say that the first Delta subspecies identified in India appear to “work slightly differently.” However, it may also be because Covid is currently prevalent among young people and the symptoms are known to vary by age group. The ZOE Covid Symptomatology Study has been tracking Covid outbreaks since March 2020, with millions of UK people reporting symptoms on the app. Research leader Professor Tim Specter said: Telegraph: “I’ve been looking at the main symptoms since the beginning of May, but they’re not the same as before. “Headaches are number one, followed by sore throat, runny nose, and fever. “These are not all old-fashioned typical symptoms. The fifth is cough. Therefore, it is more rare and the loss of smell is not even in the top ten. “This variant seems to behave slightly differently.” Headaches have recently been shown to be the most common symptom, affecting 66% under the age of 40 and 53% over the age of 40. Beyond the 40s, the symptoms are now less common and the main symptoms are very mild thanks to the vaccine. All of their symptoms differ from the classic three of coughing, fever, or loss of smell. Loss of taste and smell is generally not included in the top 10 symptoms. The app was recently discovered. In another major infection study conducted in the UK in February, Covid was defined by symptoms of chills, loss of appetite, headache, and muscle aches. Together, these four signs were most strongly associated with infection, according to a REACT study led by Imperial College London. Professor Specter is concerned that many young people may be spreading the virus further without being diagnosed. The most common Covid symptoms The ZOE Coronavirus Infectious Disease Survey app is currently being identified in the app’s data. Under 40 years old Headache-66.4% Sore throat-53.6% Runny nose-49.2% Fever-42.1% Cough-40% 40 years and over Headache-53.5% Runny nose ―― 36.3% Others ―― 34.5% Sneezing ―― 31.7% Sore throat ―― 30.3% 2 Most patients in their 20s and growing fastest The NHS says that if you have at least one of the three main symptoms of cough, temperature, and loss of taste / smell, you should take the free Covid test. However, doctors, including Professor Specter, have long sought to expand the list to catch more infected people. Professor Specter continued: Please spread it out. “ Delta Covid variants spread like wildfire throughout the UK within a few weeks. This has the advantage of being 60% more contagious and avoiding some vaccine immunity. Millions of people under the age of 30 have not yet been jabed and the restrictions have been relaxed, giving this variant the best conditions for spreading. Cases are the highest and fastest growing in their twenties. According to data from Public Health England, the number of cases per 100,000 people has doubled from 54 to 121 in this age group. The number of infected people in their 30s has also increased from 47 to 72 per 100,000. “It’s clear that this is prevalent among the UK’s unvaccinated and partially vaccinated population,” Specter said last week. “And because of the way the vaccine was deployed, it has a huge impact on the younger generation,” he warned. This is because the UK expects the Prime Minister to announce a postponement of the unlocking on June 21st. Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist on the ZOE Covid app, states that delta or Indian variants have attacked unvaccinated adolescents.

