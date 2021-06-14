Health benefits of coffee





To Discuss his audiobook on caffeine with NPR’s Terry Gross Last winter, Michael Pollan called caffeine, which interferes with deep sleep, a “good sleep enemy.” He “sleeped like a teenager again” after a difficult task of getting away from coffee. I was confessing. Dr. Willett, now 75, said, “You don’t have to consume zero to minimize the effects on sleep,” but people’s susceptibility to caffeine “probably increases with age.” Also, there are individual differences in the speed of caffeine metabolism, with some people getting a good night’s sleep when they drink caffeinated coffee at dinner and others who can’t sleep when they drink coffee at lunch. .. However, even if you can fall asleep immediately after drinking coffee in the evening, you may not be able to get enough deep sleep, Polan said in his upcoming book, “This is about plants.” It’s a thing. “ Dr. Willett said it is possible to develop some tolerance to the effects of caffeine on sleep. My 75-year-old brother, who regularly drinks caffeinated coffee, claims that it has no effect on him. However, gaining resistance to caffeine can diminish the benefits of caffeine to help maintain attention and concentration while driving or testing. Caffeine is one of the more than 1000 chemicals in coffee, not all of which are beneficial. In particular, polyphenols and antioxidants have a positive effect. Polyphenols suppress the growth of cancer cells and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Anti-inflammatory antioxidants can combat both heart disease and cancer, the leading cause of death in the United States. This does not mean that coffee is beneficial, regardless of how the coffee is brewed. When brewed without a paper filter, such as French press, Norwegian boiled coffee, espresso, and Turkish coffee, an oily chemical called diterpen, which can raise LDL cholesterol, which damages arteries, penetrates. However, these chemicals are rarely found in both filtered coffee and ready-to-eat coffee. I knew there was a cholesterol problem, so when I dissected the coffee pod, I found a paper filter on the back of the plastic cup. Wow! Also, a popular additive used by some people that can turn this calorie-free drink into a calorie-rich dessert, such as cream or sweet syrup, to counter the potential health benefits of coffee. There are things. “Everything people put into coffee can be as much as 500 to 600 calories of junk food,” Dr. Willett said. 16 ounces Starbucks Mocha FrappuccinoFor example, sugar is 51 grams, fat is 15 grams (of which 10 grams are saturated fatty acids), and calories are 370 calories. The iced coffee season is approaching, and more people are likely to drink cold brew coffee. Today’s growing popularity, Cold Brew, counteracts the natural acidity of coffee and the bitterness of pouring hot water into coffee powder. Cold brew Soak the ground in cold water for several hoursThen filter the liquid through a paper filter to remove the ground and harmful diterpenes, leaving the flavor and caffeine for you to enjoy. Cold brew can also be made with caffeine-less coffee. Decaffeination is not without its health benefits. Like caffeinated coffee, the polyphenols in coffee have anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer.

