Anti-vaccine activists spread fear of COVID vaccine with selective data: Shot

The largest database in the United States is used by activists to detect events that may be side effects of the vaccine To disseminate disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Known as Vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS), the database contains hundreds of thousands of reports of health events that occurred minutes, hours, or days after vaccination.Many of the reported events It’s a coincidence — it happens by chance, not by a shot. However, if millions of people are vaccinated in a short period of time, the total number of these reported events can look large.

Epidemiologists consider the VAERS database to be just the starting point for looking for rare but potentially serious side effects of vaccines.Much more work needs to be done before identifying the causality Between reported health events and vaccines.

“It’s a very valuable system for detecting adverse events, but it needs to be used properly,” said William Moss, Executive Director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. It states. “And it’s ripe for misuse.”

In fact, VAERS has played a major role in disseminating false information about the COVID-19 vaccine. This data is regularly diverted by anti-vaccine supporters, who use this report to falsely claim that the COVID-19 vaccine is dangerous. They are helped by the fact that the entire VAERS database is open to the public. In other words, anyone can download it for any purpose.

“We have little control over what we can access and what we can operate,” he said. Melanie Smith, Director of Analysis at Graphika, a company that tracks false alarms for vaccines online. She says she sees VAERS data shared on various social media channels that oppose vaccines. “I think almost every false alarm or disinformation story we cover comes with a set of VAERS data.”

Founded decades ago, VAERS is also part of a direct response to the anti-vaccine movement. In 1982, the TV documentary “DPT Vaccine Roulette” was broadcast nationwide.Was full of Unfounded Vaccines given at the time for diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus claim that they can lead to intellectual and physical disability.

“It led to a huge number of proceedings,” he said. Dr. Walter OrensteinHe is the Deputy Director of the Vaccine Center at Emory University and the former Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccination Program.

The court battle has become so terrible that many The drug company decided it wasn’t worth making a vaccine. America I started to experience a shortage.Congress intervenes in a law that protects manufacturers and is part of that law Founded VAERS in 1990Immediately, the database looked different from other collections of government medical data. Anyone (not just doctors) could report the side effects of the vaccine, and for some reason everyone could see the entire VAERS database. You can request it. Orenstein said the goal was to be as open as possible.

“There was conspiracy theory, there was concern that people were hiding something, and we didn’t want to hide anything,” he recalls. “Open this system to the public and others see it. And if you don’t trust what the data published by the CDC and FDA is, it was very important to be able to draw your own conclusions. “

Since then, anti-vaccine groups have used VAERS to drive unfounded theories about the risks of vaccination. “VAERS data is often shared with the anti-vax community, with the understanding that they fought,” says Smith. According to Smith, since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine. , Anti-vaccine proponents share a YouTube video showing how to download the data. Recently, she said data-based infographics “seem to be very popular at the moment.” I am. They are booming on alternative social media platforms such as Telegram.

The most commonly cited statistic among anti-vaccine groups is post-vaccination mortality. The number of deaths reported directly at VAERS is frequently engraved in graphics from anti-vaccine supporters, but does not mention that a causal link to vaccination has not been investigated or verified. These numbers were also reflected in Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson’s show last month.To segment Regarding the potential dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine, Carlson erroneously claimed that the system recorded thousands of unexplained deaths: “What’s happening now is far from normal. Obvious, “he told the audience.

The problem says Saad OmarAccording to the director of the Yale University Institute for Global Health, many of the deaths in the VAERS database occur at about the same time as vaccination and are caused by other illnesses unrelated to the vaccine. 19 “says Omer. “They don’t make you immortal.”

In fact, the COVID-19 vaccine was first given to some of the oldest and most ill people in the United States. While they were at high risk of dying from COVID, “there was also a high risk of death from other causes, in fact very high,” Omer said.

He is not surprised that after millions of doses, thousands can accidentally die shortly after vaccination. VAERS is where the data is recorded and anti-vaccine Activists quote the number of people who died from the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Omer and his colleagues Unique analysis He discovered that the vaccine saved the lives of a significant number of people. “We have shown that two doses reduce mortality by 99% and one dose reduces mortality by 64%,” he says.

Moss says that individual case reports of VAERS are also often cited as if they were studies of what went wrong with vaccination. “This is really difficult because the individual stories are so powerful. “He says. However, these anecdotes have not been verified because the system is publicly available. In the early 2000s, an anesthesiologist falsely reported that a flu shot had turned him into the Incredible Hulk, and the report was published in VAERS (later deleted).

“There is absolutely no screening,” Moss says. Even if most reports are honest, they have yet to prove a causal link between vaccines and health events.

The CDC told NPR in an email statement that the agency was aware of the misuse of VAERS data, but had no immediate plans to change the system. This is because VAERS is one of the best sources of information for early warning about actual side effects. The VAERS data helped identify allergic reactions and blood coagulation disorders caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. Both side effects are extremely rare, and doctors say the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks.

“VAERS has its limits, but keeping the system open to all reporters and users is essential for VAERS to perform its early detection capabilities,” said the agency.

Orenstein says he agrees to keep VAERS as open as possible. “I feel this is what we have to live for,” he says. “I think it’s very important to have an open and transparent system,” he says.

Some anti-vaccine supporters distort the data, but he prefers to publish it. The general public can see it.