Other NSAIDs Better Than Ibuprofen and Codeine for Managing Postoperative Pain in Outpatients

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, are found to be more analgesic and have fewer side effects than the commonly prescribed opioid codeine, according to a new study published in. CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). “At the time of all surgery types, subgroups, and outcomes, NSAIDs were equal or better. Codeine for Postoperative pain, “Written by Dr. Matthew Choi, an associate professor of surgery at McMaster University, and co-authors. The researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 40 high-quality randomized controlled trials (RCTs) in more than 5,100 adults to compare. pain Levels and safety of drugs containing codeine such as Tylenol # 3 and NSAIDs. Patients who took NSAIDs had lower pain scores 6 and 12 hours after treatment than those who took codeine. “Patients randomly assigned to NSAIDs after outpatient surgery had better pain scores, better overall rating scores, fewer side effects, and no difference in bleeding events compared to patients receiving codeine. I found out. “ Codeine is widely used for postoperative pain management and is the most commonly prescribed opioid in Canada. However, codeine is associated with a variety of adverse effects and potential misuse or addiction. Alternatives such as NSAIDs can help reduce opioid use in patients after dental and surgical procedures. Given the range of procedure and dose combinations included in high-quality RCTs, the authors suggest that their results have a wide range of clinical applications. “These findings are generally important for clinicians performing painful medical procedures. In different trials of our meta-analysis, different procedures, different NSAID types, different degrees of acetaminophen The administration was evaluated. “ The authors conclude that their findings “strengthen existing evidence and can be widely generalized to patients across surgical disciplines.” “Management of postoperative pain in adult outpatients: a Systematic review A meta-analysis comparing codeine and NSAIDs was published on June 14, 2021. Ibuprofen does not increase the risk of bleeding after plastic surgery For more information:

Canadian Medical Association Journal (2021). www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.201915

Canadian Medical Association Journal





