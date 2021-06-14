A new risk calculation tool to save more lives from heart attacks and strokes

According to a study published today in the journal, the new risk calculator predicts people at high risk for heart and cardiovascular disease many years ago and is now available in the UK and Europe. European Heart Journal..

The risk calculation tool, SCORE2, has been adopted in the following European guidelines for the prevention of cardiovascular disease in clinical practice, enabling physicians across Europe to predict who is at risk for cardiovascular disease. heart attack Or improve the accuracy of your stroke over the next 10 years.

According to researchers, this new predictive tool will help more people across Europe from falling into a potentially deadly state. heart Attacks, strokes and ultimately save lives. People who are flagged as high-risk can receive individual prophylaxis, such as statins, or lifestyle advice to reduce their risk.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have played a leading role in large-scale collaborative research involving approximately 200 researchers to develop SCORE2. Researchers across Europe analyzed data from approximately 700,000 participants (mostly middle-aged) from 45 different studies. This tool is tailored for use in various European countries.

At the time of participation in the study, participants had no history of heart or cardiovascular disease, and in a 10-year follow-up, 30,000 had “cardiovascular events,” including death or non-fatal heart attack or stroke. ..

Risk tools are statistically “realigned” using region-specific cardiovascular and risk factor data of 10.8 million people to more accurately estimate cardiovascular risk in a population divided into four risk regions in Europe. To do. The tool uses known risk factors for the heart and circulatory system. Diseases such as age, gender, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, smoking.

This is a very necessary upgrade from previous predictive tools that were developed using pre-1986 data and underestimated cardiovascular risk in some countries. The new SCORE2 risk calculator is now Current trends For heart and cardiovascular disease, both fatal and non-fatal conditions can be predicted and adapted to countries at varying levels of risk.

Researchers say the upgrade will more accurately estimate cardiovascular risk in young people and improve treatments for older people and people in high-risk regions throughout Europe.

“This risk tool is far more powerful and superior than what doctors have used for decades,” said Emanuele di Angelantnio, a professor at the University of Cambridge’s British Heart Foundation (BHF) Research Excellence Center. Impact the real world by improving prevention across Europe before cardiovascular disease develops. “

Dr. Lisa Penels, also at the BHF Research Excellence Center in Cambridge, said: “This project was a highly collaborative effort to bring together key experts and a wide range of data sources to develop improved risk prediction tools for cardiovascular disease for use throughout the UK and Europe. ..

“An important feature is that our calculator is related to the current daily rate of cardiovascular disease in different parts of Europe. Importantly, we will collect it regularly in the future by our method. It can be easily updated using the data provided, remains relevant as a heart trend, and changes cardiovascular disease. “

This study was conducted by the SCORE2 Working Group and the European Society of Cardiology Cardiovascular Risk Collaboration. This was supported by organizations such as the British Heart Foundation, Medical Research Council, National Institute for Health Research Cambridge Biomedical Research Center, and Health Data Research UK.

“Heart and cardiovascular disease is the world’s leading cause of death, affecting the lives of 7.6 million people in the UK alone,” said Sir Niresh Samani, a medical director and cardiologist at BHF.

“This new risk tool This is a big step forward and will save more people from heart attacks, strokes and heart attacks disease, All of which develop quietly over the years and attack without warning. Identifying patients at greatest risk for these conditions and enabling them to provide customized treatment and lifestyle advice earlier will be a new gold standard for physicians. ”

For more information:

SCORE2 Risk Prediction Algorithm: A New Model for Estimating the 10-Year Risk of Cardiovascular Disease in Europe, European Heart Journal (2021). SCORE2 Risk Prediction Algorithm: A New Model for Estimating the 10-Year Risk of Cardiovascular Disease in Europe,(2021). DOI: 10.1093 / eurheartj / ehab309