40-year-old AIDS: Survivors Talk





Forty years after the first case of AIDS was diagnosed in the United States, the fight against AIDS has made great strides. But in the early days of the epidemic, it was very different from the times of fear and alienation. Frank DiLella spoke to two survivors as they continued to report on NY1’s Pride Month. Roscoe Boyd: “I’m HIV positive and undetectable. I’ve been positive since 2001.” Mark Milan: “I was diagnosed with AIDS in April 1982, so I think I was probably infected in April 1982, just as the CDC announced the epidemic.” void: “When I went to the Atlanta clinic, I found myself HIV positive. I was a student at Morehouse College, but something was wrong. But it’s really life-changing for me. was.” Milan: “It was hard (in the early days of the epidemic) because people died soon after they were diagnosed. It was very fast. Many of my friends decided to party to the end when they were diagnosed. They moved to South Beach, emptied their bank accounts, ran out of credit cards, and literally partyed to death. void: “Well, I grew up in church, so when I came out to my mom when I was 18, one of the things she said was,’Don’t tell anyone.’ It was hard, but it was true. It was not the content that I could consult. I didn’t even try to talk to my mother, a nurse. “ Milan: “We died and not only lost our left and right friends, but were treated like garbage. It’s like an invisible war where all our friends are dead and no one cares. “ What advice do these two survivors give to those who have recently been diagnosed with the disease? Milan: “In general, what I say is,’Look at me, do you know? I’m 65 years old and have lived with HIV for 40 years. I’ve been working full time and still exercising. I am living an active social life. It is possible to thrive with this disease, especially now with new drugs. “ void: “If someone tells me today that they are HIV positive, they will say’Welcome to the rest of their lives’. You have all the resources and tools to live a happy, healthy and lifelong life. No matter what anyone says, you are perfect, energetic, and okay. “

..





