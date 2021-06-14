Virus experts have just issued this “concern” warning

Is Coronavirus The pandemic is not over. In fact, one virus expert predicts that another spike could occur this fall. “That’s alarming,” said former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb yesterday. Face the NationWhen discussing the rise of the more contagious Delta variants. You may feel safe to be vaccinated, but since more than a few percent of Americans are not vaccinated, this new variant of the duck is sitting. The UK is considering postponing its opening. It has already devastated much of India. Read Gottlieb’s warnings and four other life-saving advices and don’t miss them to ensure your health and the health of others. A sure sign that you may have “long” COVID-19 and may not be aware of it..

The Delta variant “has caused a lot of problems in the UK. The government is considering delaying the reopening by a month,” said host John Dickerson. “This variant started in India. But now it’s spread all over the world. What should you think about it? “” It will continue to spread, “Gottlieb said.” It’s relevant. ” The number of unvamped Americans is small. “It seems more contagious. There was data from [epidemiologist] This week, Niall Ferguson showed that it was about 60% more contagious than 117. Therefore, it is more contagious. People infected with this virus have a high viral load, and the viral load seems to last for a long time. Therefore, they are currently shedding more viruses in the United States. This is about 10% of infectious diseases and doubles every two weeks. Therefore, it will probably be the dominant stock here in the United States. This does not mean that the infection will increase exponentially, but it does mean that it will be replaced. And I think the risk that this could cause a new epidemic for the fall really lies in the fall. “

Vaccine Gottlieb said he has tools that work to combat COVID. “You just need to use these tools. In some countries with low immunization, especially in the south. , I think there are some cities with low vaccination rates and I think this is at risk of outbreaks. New variants. Outbreaks in the UK are schools with many unvaccinated children Is happening around. “

COVID can continue to mutate. More variations may come. Vaccine to prevent mutations. “The good news is that none of these variants we’ve seen so far have beaten the vaccine. For some of them, the vaccine is a bit less effective, but the vaccine is. It remains effective against all these variants, including 617. Therefore, situations such as influenza that suddenly wake up one day suddenly become ineffective, at least in the foreseeable future. I don’t think you can see the situation. “

The CDC is investigating cases of pericarditis in some vaccinated people, primarily young people. “I think this should be considered carefully by the CDC and the FDA,” said Gottlieb. “Now I don’t think people need to be nervous about it. I don’t think it will change the balance of risk and benefit of this vaccine. Currently, these cases are more common than women, in about 80 men. Concentrated in 18 to 24% of cases seen in men. Approximately 12 million were vaccinated between the ages of 18 and 24. 275 cases were found. It is not clear if there is a causal relationship between vaccines in cases — if so, it is probably a vaccine-induced inflammatory response. We know that vaccines cause an inflammatory response. Many of these cases It happened shortly after vaccination. NSAIDs. In certain cases, the patient may not actually be ill. Also, people, especially young people, have more opportunities to go out and have more common virus outbreaks. It should also be kept in mind. Synsitium virus ruses, coxsackie virus. Therefore, when young people are vaccinated, they may go out more often and exchange for other viruses. “

“Most of the cases we see pericarditis and we believe it may be related to their vaccine are immediately after vaccination, probably within the first few days. Occurs, and most often after the second dose, the signs and symptoms of pericarditis are usually stinging or sharp chest pain. It is persistent and depends on the location. It hurts even more when lying down. It hurts when you take a deep breath. The pericardium, which is the inner layer of the heart, rubs against the chest wall, causing fever. “

Follow the basics of public health and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you have not been vaccinated, wear a mask. Face mask Fits snugly, is bilayered, does not travel, keeps social distances, avoids crowds, does not enter indoors with unprotected people (especially bars), and practices proper hand hygiene