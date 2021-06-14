Health
Covid Update-New York Times
This is one of the occasional updates to this newsletter about the pandemic situation. Concise version: The situation continues to seem reassuring to vaccinated people, but the Delta variant makes it more worrisome to unvaccinated people.
There are three more detailed points.
1. The case does not fall
The news about Covid-19 has been largely positive in the United States in recent months. The vaccine remains effective against all variants, and the number of Americans vaccinated continues to grow.
However, the United States still faces two problems. First, the pace of vaccination has slowed, with a significant proportion (nearly one-third) of Americans hesitating to vaccinate. These unvaccinated Americans remain vulnerable to Covid epidemics, serious symptoms, and even death.
Second, Delta variants appear to be more contagious and more serious than previous versions of the virus, but have spread rapidly in the United States after being first identified in India. Currently, it accounts for about 10% of cases, by Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
Together, these two forces help explain why new cases are no longer declining.
Many experts are concerned that the number of cases will eventually begin to increase as Delta becomes the dominant form of the virus. “We are vulnerable,” said Dr. Kabita Patel of the Brookings Institution. Told Yahoo NewsOn Twitter yesterday, Dr. Robert Wacter of the University of California, San Francisco, said: I have written: “Now, the combination of seasonality, delta discomfort, and” return to normal “behavior must result in a significant (including many hospitalizations / deaths) surge in the low-vaccination population. “
2. But the vaccine works
Not only is Delta highly infectious, it also seems to be more serious. As my colleague Keith Bradshire reports About southeastern China, where variants are endemic: “Patients are getting sick and their condition is getting worse much faster.” (Because China is conducting rapid and extensive testing, others Has more detailed data than many countries in.)
But there’s still one encouraging news. Based on the evidence so far, the vaccine continues to work very well for the variant. The best performing vaccines significantly reduce the number of cases of Covid of all kinds and virtually eliminate mortality.
“The Delta variant is the most contagious variant of the virus seen throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Ashish Jar. Said yesterday. “Fortunately, the data show that if fully vaccinated, they remain protected and the vaccine is effective.”
This pattern is most apparent in the United Kingdom, where Delta variants are widespread and vaccination rates are high. In the UK, according to Dr. Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, “there are no signs of an increase in deaths after the strain becomes dominant.” OK..
3. The lesson is clear
Nothing is more important than vaccination.
Persuading more Americans to get vaccinated can save some of their lives.And a faster global vaccination program Can save millions of lives In the world. Delta already appears to be at least partially involved in the increase in case numbers in the United States. Some african countries, Russia, Ontario And elsewhere.
“If you’re completely unemployed, especially if you’re in a highly unemployed area, don’t worry too much,” Wachter wrote. “If you haven’t been vaccinated: Excuse me. Maybe you’re very afraid.”
Virus details: Novavax today announced clinical trials of vaccines in the United States and Mexico. Found an effective rate of about 90%..
the latest news
Israel
Media equation: Labor dispute at The New Yorker puts young employees in magazines Some star writers..
Times Masterpiece: Compare 2020 election results with 2016 election results With this very detailed map..
Living life: Ned Beatty wasn’t known as the leading actor, but he made a supporting role in some of Hollywood’s most timeless films, including All the President’s Men, Rudi, and Network. Beatty dies at the age of 83..
Art and ideas
Jabbawockeez with mask on
For over a decade, hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez has been performing at Las Vegas shows, always wearing iconic white masks and gloves. “The idea was to create a crew for the entire work of art we’re creating, not for individual dancers,” said founding member Kevin Brewer.
Its success comes with responsibility.Hip-hop is a form of black art and Java Wokki’s is a diverse group, but currently 13 members are Asian-American, 4 are African-American, 2 are Hispanic, and 1 is Caucasian. , Margaret Fuller Writing in the Times..
Brewers and other founding members have personally expressed their support for social justice causes such as Black Lives Matter last year, but they speak on the group’s popular social media page. I’m worried that this could endanger the brand and all the lives it supports.
Brewer said, “I feel this wrestling is where we have this platform. And I want to say something.” But at the same time, its weight and its size … unmasked. When I said something wrong, someone said, “Hey, you just said something wrong, Jabbawockeez goes. down‘— I don’t want to risk anything. “
read Click here for the rest of the article. — Sanam Yard, morning Writer
Play, see, eat
What to cook
Friday’s Spelling Bee Pangram UnlatchThis is today’s puzzle. Play online..
It is here Today’s mini crossword, And clues: Music genres (5 letters) associated with the 70’s.
