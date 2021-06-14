Covid Update-New York Times

This is one of the occasional updates to this newsletter about the pandemic situation. Concise version: The situation continues to seem reassuring to vaccinated people, but the Delta variant makes it more worrisome to unvaccinated people.

There are three more detailed points.

1. The case does not fall

The news about Covid-19 has been largely positive in the United States in recent months. The vaccine remains effective against all variants, and the number of Americans vaccinated continues to grow.

However, the United States still faces two problems. First, the pace of vaccination has slowed, with a significant proportion (nearly one-third) of Americans hesitating to vaccinate. These unvaccinated Americans remain vulnerable to Covid epidemics, serious symptoms, and even death.

Second, Delta variants appear to be more contagious and more serious than previous versions of the virus, but have spread rapidly in the United States after being first identified in India. Currently, it accounts for about 10% of cases, by Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.