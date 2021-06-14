Health
HIV Self-Test Kit Project Hopes to Break Barriers to Sexual Health
The new pilot project hopes to help eradicate HIV in the long run in Canada by removing the barriers to testing faced by some at-risk communities. Everything starts with a small takeaway kit distributed by a community group.
Is Immediately understand Campaign started earlier this month. The community group received 50,000 HIV self-test kits and distributed them for distribution, some of which arrived at seven Manitoba sites in Zapas, Brandon, and Winnipeg.
The HIV self-test kit has been publicly available in the United States and the United Kingdom for several years, but it was only legalized in Canada last fall, thanks to a study by Dr. Sean Roke and colleagues.
Roke, program director at REACH Nexus and scientist at the Urban Health Solutions MAP Center at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, said, “There’s a reason they don’t come forward for care. Obviously, prejudice and other things. There are all kinds of barriers. “
“I want to make sure this test has been approved, but how can I get it to people in the most accessible and least barrier way?”
REACH Nexus is the organization behind the Ready to Know campaign, funded by the Canadian Institute for Health Information, to help find innovative ways to bring self-test kits to market, says Rourke.
For the initiative Apps that people can download It features tutorials on how to use the kit, answers to frequently asked questions, and how to access peer counseling and other support if you get positive results.
Participants can also provide their opinions on their experiences for research purposes.
Rourke states that there are an estimated 8,000 Canadians. That is 13% of all cases. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada — People who are infected with HIV and do not know it.
As a result, they do not benefit from today’s widespread treatments that not only save lives, but also reduce human viral load to undetectable levels. In other words, you will not be able to infect the virus.
“Because of the great public health benefits, if you want to reduce HIV in Canada, you need to reach out to undiagnosed people. [and] Help them lead to care, “Roke said.
In theory, anyone can go to a walk-in clinic or family doctor to have them tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. In reality, there are many things that keep endangered groups away.
“It’s a shame we need to close the short-term gap,” said Mike Payne, executive director of Nine Circles in Winnipeg, one of the sites where people can get kits. ..
He estimates that currently about 1,300 Manitoba people live with HIV.
Winnipeg overdose has skyrocketed during a pandemic, and Payne says another way HIV can spread in communities that feel unsupported by regular clinics and care centers. The use of crystal meth by injection is mentioned as an example.
Payne also said community health professionals are preparing for an increase in various sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV, as access to care has diminished during a pandemic where focus and resources have shifted to COVID-19. Masu.
As a result, some people avoid regular inspections during a pandemic, Payne says. Nine Circles has already begun to see an increase in HIV positive results through tests there.
“There are many people who already lack access to healthcare, especially indigenous peoples, people of color, and people in the LGBTQ community … they have experienced homophobia, racism, and traditional health. Because I have other types of experience inside-nursing services. “
“That is, if you combine all of this, our position doesn’t work. But that’s why we have to understand. All the ways we can provide people with comfortable resources for them. What? You can change the status to encourage you to connect to the service you need. “
In addition to Pain stopping by one of the community organizations to get up to three self-test kits, Manitoba people can also order deliveries. Community.
Participating Partners in Manitoba:
Break Garden Resource Center
Gilbert Park Resource Center
Nine Circles Community Health Center
NorWest on Alexander (NOA) Resource Center
Sexuality Education Resource Center – Brandon Office
John Howard Society of Brandon
Path Committee for Women in Crisis
Introducing I’m Ready: Nationwide#HIVselftestingResearch program. If you want to know your condition and make a difference, please visit our site to participate in the survey and find out how to order up to 3 HIV self-test kits: https://t.co/PB4MrcXOXw #ImReadyProgram #HIVCan pic.twitter.com/KNomnMNx2d
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]