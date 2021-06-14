Half of unvaccinated adults have needle phobia: what has been proven to help

The shame associated with needle phobia can make it difficult to study among adults. credit: CDC / Unsplash, CC BY



If 25% of Americans don’t like needles, you won’t be surprised by the stall of COVID-19 vaccination. Even for those who want immunity, bribes with beer or lottery may not be enough to counteract the anxiety that has been exacerbated by it. Popular images of needles in the media..

As A doctor who specializes in pain management, I am studying the effects of pain on vaccination.Pain, fainting, panic and fear You can increase the resistance of vaccination. At the very least, understanding why needle phobia is so common may help you tolerate embarrassment.

Reasons for increased anxiety about needles

Fear of needles has increased dramatically since a groundbreaking 1995 study by JG Hamilton reported: 10% of adults and 25% of children The needle I was afraid of. In that treatise Adult patient Those who remember when horror began described the experience of stressful needles around the age of five.

The patient’s childhood experience is usually associated with an unexpected illness. When Hamilton participants were preschool, the vaccine was only planned until the age of two, but for most people born after 1980, Booster injection Inoculation at ages 4 to 6 has become a routine part of the vaccine experience.Booster timing maximizes and prolongs immunity, but unfortunately falls Within the age frame When phobia is formed. A 2012 Canadian study of 1,024 children found that: 63% born after 2000 I’m afraid of needles now. In a 2017 survey, my colleagues and I confirmed this increase in prevalence. Half of preschoolers Those who received all the boosters (often 4-5 injections at a time) in one day were still terribly afraid of minors’ needles.

Not surprisingly, fear of needles affects the willingness of teens and adults to get vaccinated. A 2016 study found teens Second HPV vaccineHealthcare workers are no exception. In the 2018 survey 27% of hospital staff Dodged the flu vaccine because of needle phobia.And more recently, in April 2021 National survey Of 600 US adults who have not yet been vaccinated with COVID-19 52% report moderate to severe needle phobia..

Potential solution for adults

For children, the evidence shows to deal with them Fear and pain while distracting From the procedure, it is most effective in reducing pain.

Adults are more than just big children, but the combination of these concepts with the results of adult injection studies available suggests some potential interventions. For many people who want a vaccine but need some help, here’s what we know:

1. Pain relief

Relieving the pain of the injection may give the patient a sense of control and reduce fear of the needle. For example, a group of New Zealand patients were repeatedly absent from monthly antibiotic injections due to rheumatic heart disease. Their doctors created a special clinic that provided anesthetics, vibrating coolers, or both during the shoot. Intervention in 107 adults 50% reduction in pain and fear 3 months later. After 6 months, half of the patients still used the intervention and no special “missed dose” clinic was needed.

Interventions that focus on distress, fear, and the concentration of distress can help reduce acupuncture. credit: Amy Baxter, CC BY-NC-ND



Especially for vaccination Application of vibration cooling device Pressing on the injection site 1 minute before the injection and just above the injection site during the injection reduced pain and improved adult satisfaction. Most effective for people with needle phobia. Ah Horseshoe-shaped plastic device The use of sharp prongs to confuse nerves has also been reduced. injection There is pain, but anxiety increases, probably due to the discomfort from the prong itself.

Cold spray does not help reduce Vaccination pain for childrenHowever, it has been shown to be more effective than local anesthetics. Adult injection..

2. Psychotherapy

Exposure-based treatment Ask the patient to rank the anxiety caused by some of the procedures, such as looking at a picture of the tourniquet or thinking about something sharp, and gradually exposing these parts in a controlled environment. freedom Self-guided resources It can handle a variety of horrors, from flying to spiders. However, None of the three studies Testing this approach in adult needle phobias has shown long-term reduction in phobias.

However, one of the studies that taught techniques to reduce syncope was considered successful.Fainting or Vagal syncope, And needle phobia are often confused. Syncope due to injection is more common in anxiety, Genetic reaction. get nervous Stomach muscle It increases the amount of blood pumped by the heart, keeps it in the brain, and prevents dizziness during acupuncture.

3. Distract

Surprisingly No studies on adults Use distractions for injections. However, two studies have found that: Pretend to be a cough Reduces pain caused by blood sampling.

Dropping an F bomb can also help: Recent research shows that I swear that the pain has been reduced by a third Compared to saying stupid words. Virtual reality games and video distractions have been shown to be more effective for children. Adult mixed results..

Mentally engaging tasks can also help. Visual discovery work Injections given to children during intramuscular injections have been shown to reduce pain and fear, with 97% rating them as more enjoyable than previous blood draws. Adults may require more complex tasks, but similar interventions work for them as well.

Plan with multiple interventions

Studies suggest that more interventions are better for reducing needle phobia. A 2018 study summarizing vaccine studies. pain Concluded that the patient operated Cold and vibrating device combined with distraction technology It was the most effective.Canada is practical National needle phobia intervention It emphasizes preparing in advance for a vaccine rollout to make the vaccine day more comfortable.

The majority of adults dislike needles.Controlling the vaccination experience may be the best way to fight needle anxiety.

