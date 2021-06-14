Why Scientists Tweak Lab Viruses to Increase Infectivity

The microbiology toolbox contains techniques for inducing mutations in viruses that give new power to microorganisms. Scientists perform these operations for a variety of reasons, including understanding how microorganisms evade detection by the immune system. However, there are obvious risks associated with adding capacity to pathogens. This is especially true if this “acquisition of function” involves an increase in pathogenicity or infectivity. Escape from the laboratory can be accidental or planned. So why do you do that? Some researchers claim that the study gives a glimpse into what the virus can do before it invades nature and poses a threat to people.

The controversy over feature acquisition research has sparked academic papers, conferences, and even a moratorium in 2014 when the US government suspended funding for three years until measures were taken to secure the procedure. The debate about feature acquisition experiments continued in the second half of the pandemic, turning into COVID-19’s “next action” or a possible second action. Science policy makers need to work on defining rare cases where the benefits of experiments that enhance the ability of the virus to survive and thrive in human hosts outweigh the risks.

There is often a close technical debate over the definition of feature acquisition itself. Recently, semantics were at the forefront and central in the debate at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China whether funded research by the National Institutes of Health constitutes a gain-of-function research, but U.S. officials said. WIV has also denied this claim. WIV has also been the focus of a rekindled debate over whether SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, has escaped from the facility.

Here are some basic answers to the question of why ambiguous jargon is getting so much attention now.

What is function acquisition research?

Techniques that enhance some aspects of the functioning of an organism are common in research and apply to everything from mice to mice. measlesOne of the typical applications of this approach is to fine-tune mouse genes to produce more protein. Limit fat deposition..

But it’s not like that Function acquisition research to enhance functionBetween scientists and regulators. High-risk practices create mutations to determine if a pathogen becomes more contagious or lethal as a means of estimating future threats.

Some experts acknowledge the decisive difference between the two types of research. One of the terms proposed to describe a more threatening subset of this study is “potential pandemic pathogens,” says Mark Lipsich, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. The phrase “identifies the name and reason for the concern,” he added. Although not pervasive in common usage, Google search returns only about 8,500 results. On the other hand, “Get Features” returns 13.4 million.

Lipsic says that making this distinction is important for several reasons. When the U.S. government suspended “feature acquisition research” in 2014 Affected There was no obvious risk of causing a pandemic.

What is the purpose of this study?

Knowing the factors that make microbes more dangerous makes it possible to prepare for countermeasures, Lipsich said. He is one of the 18 people who signed the May 14 letter. Science, It Requested investigation of spillover in SARS-CoV-2 lab As one of the few possible explanations for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. He points out the difficulty of studying viruses to develop vaccines and treatments without experimenting with mice and other non-human animals. According to Lipsic, there is “a direct way to get public health benefits from doing that research”, which can balance risk and potential benefits.

A more dangerous version of feature acquisition research creates viruses with abilities not found in nature. In two separate studies in 2011, scientists are notorious for doing just that with the H5N1 flu virus, or “bird flu,” and creating a version that allows aerial transmission between ferrets. Naturally occurring viruses do not have this ability. Making mammal-to-mammal transmission easier sounded a warning and triggered discussions on the US moratorium.

In 2015, researchers designed a hybrid pathogen that combines the characteristics of the bat coronavirus that infects humans in the early 2000s with the characteristics of the original SARS virus (SARS-CoV). Most bat coronaviruses cannot infect cells that line the human respiratory tract. This experiment was intended to mimic what would happen if a third species occurred. Bats and human viruses acted as a mixing tank for exchanging genetic material. The result is a pathogen that can invade human cells and cause disease in mice. The reaction to this work was polarized, as shown by the experts cited in the 2015 article. Nature: One said he had done research that only created “new unnatural risks” among the many that already existed, while another said the bat virus “Clear and present danger“

Experts in the latter group argue that research on gain-of-function viruses can predict what will happen in nature in the end. By speeding up work in the lab, researchers can predict viruses. You can get direct evidence of how the virus evolves. Such insights Prediction of future viral behavior To stay one step ahead of these pathogens.

The calculation needs to be done on a case-by-case basis, Lipsich says. “There is no one answer that applies to all,” he adds. But the key question to be addressed in this complex calculation is, “Is this task so valuable to public health that doing so outweighs the risks to public health?”

Lipsic was “very frank” about influenza and ferret research and led the Moratorium’s efforts in a similar acquisition study in 2014. “I thought I needed to explain the benefits and risks,” he says. “I thought the benefits were very small, but I still have that idea.”

The Moratorium was lifted in 2017. The US Government’s review board then approved the resumption of funding for more lab research. Functional acquisition modification of avian influenza virus With a ferret. According to the report, the conditions for approval included enhanced safety measures and reporting requirements.

Regarding SARS-CoV-2, the virus of greatest urgent interest at present, NIH issued a statement on May 19. Studying the function of the coronavirus, which enhances infectivity or lethality in humans. “

What are the risks?

Research-based predictions of feature acquisition may be hypothetical, but laboratory violations in the United States are not. Serious breaches are rare and rarely lead to breach. Pathogens are released to the communityHowever, 2014 showed why human error can be the biggest wildcard in planning these experiments.

Several laboratory accidents endangered researchers that year, causing a wave of anxiety. Although these incidents were not feature acquisition accidents, they did indicate the potential threat posed by biosafety labs, whether negligent or fraudulent. In 2014, approximately 75 employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based in Atlanta Potential exposure to anthrax After safety practices have been ignored.Also, some vials that have been forgotten for a long time Freeze-dried smallpox— A pathogen that was long thought to be stored in only two locations, Russia and the United States, was discovered during a refrigerated vault cleaning at NIH that year.And the CDC released the news again a month after sending a vial of the relatively benign flu virus. Contaminated with the more deadly H5N1 avian influenza virusPossible reasons, as reported in. Science, The researcher said, “I was overworked and rushed to a meeting in the laboratory.”

Michael Imperiale, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan and vice president of research and compliance, is a co-author of the 2020 edition. Editorial on function acquisition research The key to the plan is to have the right mechanism to avoid the threat of accidental or intentional harm. “With proper biosafety procedures and proper containment, the risk is significantly reduced,” he says. Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) laboratories have the highest containment precautions and are currently in the United States. More than 13 facilities planned or in operation.. Research on the new coronavirus will be conducted in the lower lab. BSL-3..

In their editorial, Imperiale and his co-author, Editor-in-Chief Arturo Casa de Bar, mBIOIt even writes that it is difficult to predict the threat level of accidental release. After a study of ferret-to-ferret transmission of genetically engineered H5N1 was published, two groups sought to predict what would happen if the virus invaded a human population. The Imperiale and Casa de Bar team wrote that they predicted a “very high level” of infection. The other came to another conclusion from one of the laboratories involved in the study of ferret flu.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the author of the editorial writes that the source of the pathogen, whether from nature or in the laboratory, does not change how the world should prepare to respond to it. However, feature acquisition experiments should be controlled by research planning transparency, “re-dedication” to biosafety, and a powerful surveillance program to capture breaches.

What are the alternative methods available to test for potential viral threats?

If the virus has already migrated from the animal host to humans, functional acquisition studies may not be necessary, says Imperiale. “In these cases, animals that help replace humans in testing the effects of the virus. There may be a model, “he says.

researcher You can also test the ability of viral proteins to participate in different types of cells. The software can predict how these proteins interact with different types of cells, or how their gene sequences relate to specific viral characteristics. Also, when researchers use cells in laboratory dishes, the virus may be designed to not replicate.

Another option is Study of loss of functionUsing a less pathogenic virus version is another way to uncover the secrets of the organism. Still, the highly pathogenic form can be quite different from the less threatening one. For example, the frequency of replication may vary, which may limit the usefulness of such studies.