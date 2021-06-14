CDC to review adolescent heart problems after vaccination

June 14, 2021 –The CDC Vaccination Advisory Board will meet this week to discuss reports of heart inflammation in COVID-19 vaccinated adolescents.

The CDC has received 226 reports of myocarditis in people under the age of 30 who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Myocarditis is temporary and may be resolved with treatment and monitoring, but the CDC group analyzes the case to determine if it is associated with a vaccine.

“Observed reports are beyond expectations. Based on the background, known background rates are published,” said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, Deputy Director of the CDC’s Vaccination Safety Bureau, on Thursday for the FDA’s vaccine. I told the advisory board.

“It’s like a comparison of apples and oranges, because it’s also a preliminary report,” he said. “Not all of these turn out to be reports of true myocarditis or pericarditis.”

The Vaccine Safety Monitoring System reports nearly 800 unidentified heart problems, but the CDC focuses most on patients under the age of 30. To NBC NewsAccording to the CDC, the number of young men in the 16-24 year old group, especially after the second dose of the vaccine, was higher than normal. Less than 100 cases are usually expected in this age group.

People in their teens and early twenties account for more than half of the cases of myocarditis reported to the CDC surveillance system, NBC News reported. Approximately 80% of patients have fully recovered and have been returned home after a hospital visit, with 15 patients still hospitalized, including 3 on intensive care. The CDC will receive up-to-date information about the report during this week’s meeting.

Reports of myocarditis and pericarditis aged 12-24 years make up about 54% of all reports after the second dose, while the age group makes up about 9% of the dose. To the American Academy of Pediatrics..

The CDC Committee will focus on the additional data needed to determine if myocarditis is vaccine-related. The group has no plans to vote on changes to vaccine recommendations or the timeline for approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children.