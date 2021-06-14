Chinese Institute Leak Investigator Requests Investigation into the Role of Scientific Journals During the Pandemic | Voice of America

Scientists who have challenged the theory that the coronavirus occurred naturally and never leaked from Chinese laboratories include Nature and The lancet.

They have raised at least dozens of criticisms that influential journal editors have raised at least the possibility of coronavirus, saying that at least the coronavirus could have been manipulated and leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. It is said that the article was rejected.

“The managers of these magazines may have wanted to appease the Chinese Communist Party because China is increasing its share of revenue, and China’s supporting magazines follow the policy agenda. It’s clear that we have to agree, “Nikolai Petrovsky, a professor of medicine at Flinders University in Australia, told VOA.

“A large number of treatises questioning their origin were quickly rejected by the journal editors. Nature And LancetEtc., without being sent for review. Therefore, this early refusal is probably not on scientific grounds, but on political or other reasons determined at a high level within those magazines, “he says.

Editor Lancet And Nature The scientific merit rejects complaints, saying that it determines the submissions to choose for publication, not politics.



File-PPE workers spraying disinfectant on the ground of Baishazhou Market during a visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the cause of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wuhan.

A team led by the World Health Organization (WHO) decided earlier this year that the pangolin theory was “very unlikely” and gave a general tale that the coronavirus was most likely to have occurred in the Wuhan fresh market. In favor and jumped from animals, perhaps bats or pangolins. To humans. However, WHO investigations block prominent Western scientists and Western governments claiming that Chinese authorities blocked the WHO team during a four-week visit to Wuhan in January, rendering international investigations worthless. Is increasing criticism from.

Petrovsky is skeptical of the theory of natural spillover, saying that their efforts to point out the contradictions of a rapidly established standard story were silenced, rejected, and hostile by the editors of major Western scientific journals. One of dozens of scientists.

Liquidation day

Richard Ebright, another professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University in New Jersey, says a “payment day” should be set. In an email exchange with VOA, he said:

Ebright et al. Claim that unpeer-reviewed people were rushed to print if they supported the traditional explanation.The articles set the tone for general media coverage, saying. They add. “From January 2020 to early 2021, a small group of scientists and a larger group of scientific journalists misrepresented that scientific evidence favors a natural spillover and that this is a scientific consensus. The explanation was established and implemented. “Ebright.

But Magdalena Skipper, Editor-in-Chief Nature, Says this is not the case. “I want to make it clear that nature has never rejected a treatise because it doesn’t fit into a particular story or conventional knowledge. It’s certainly not my watch,” she told VOA. Told.

In the email exchange, she added: To interdisciplinary readers; and we remain completely independent. All editors review all submissions based solely on scientific merit, and the subject matter is not excluded from publication as the conclusions can be controversial. ”

Inquiries from the United States

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden instructed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate whether the virus could have been artificially created and leaked from a Chinese laboratory. Gives 3 months grace to report to

Biden orders latest intelligence report on the origin of COVID-19 With growing speculation that COVID-19 may have leaked from a Chinese laboratory, the president told US intelligence to report to him within 90 days.

The focus of the investigation is at the Wuhan Institute of Virginology in China, where there is growing suspicion that a new bat-derived virus that has caused a sensation in the world and has killed at least 4 million people has leaked from the laboratory, Beijing. Claims. Furiously denies.

Biden’s order was several weeks before the first outbreak case identified after U.S. intelligence found details at the Wuhan Institute of Veterans Affairs about three researchers who became ill in November 2019. Yes, more than a month before China reported a “case of pneumonia” to WHO. “Unknown cause” was discovered. Researchers were hospitalized with symptoms consistent with both common respiratory illnesses, as well as COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus. The Wall Street Journal.

British intelligence, along with other Western European security services, is supporting a new investigation led by the United States, according to officials on both sides of the Atlantic.

Chinese officials have denied that there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Veterans Affairs, which is conducting research on the virus and is funded by the U.S. government. He blamed the U.S. Army sports delegation for visiting Wuhan shortly before the outbreak, and subsequently touted several other theories that were distrusted by prominent virologists and epidemics.

Scientists skeptical from the outset of natural spillover theory, including scientists from the so-called Paris Group who drafted two open letters on the origins of Petrovsky, Ebright, and the coronavirus, are ready to investigate the role of major scientific journals. Has been focused on a lot. Lancet And Nature However, other major journals have been criticized. Science, American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“This pandemic reveals how our scientific institutions, including our academies, universities and scientific journals, are vulnerable to the effects of politics and secrecy,” says Petrovsky. “China exerts undue influence on Western journals, while at the same time launching hundreds of its own journals, managing them directly, providing an easy route to publication and incentives for scientists to publish to them. We offer, “he adds.

“A parliamentary investigation into this is also a broader international issue and should ultimately involve international efforts to resolve these issues, but it may be a good first step.”

Petrovsky says he and others faced tremendous hurdles in publishing a treatise that casts doubt on the theory of natural spillover. He says that if a rare treatise is first accepted for review, it will fail in the second stage when it is sent to a reviewer to review its benefits and then be rejected. “Almost every scientific community in which reviewers are chosen has been taught by very misleading, very operational early treatises. Lancet And Natural medicine Comments that suggest doubts of origin should be considered an attack by a far-right conspiracy theorist, “he says.

Magdalena Skipper, British geneticist and first female editor Nature In its 150-year history, editorial decision-making is said to be strictly separate from Springer Nature’s broader commercial interests. Nature.

“We have always taken great care to completely separate the commercial benefits of Springer Nature’s business in China and elsewhere from our editing process,” she said. Skipper adds that Nature and its sister titles are trying to reflect “the science of pandemics as new evidence comes to light.”

Springer Nature has offices around the world and publishes approximately 3,000 journals, including: Nature And Scientific American. Continued 4 years ago Financial Times According to the report, the company admitted that it had blocked access in China to hundreds of academic articles that touched on what the Chinese Communist government considers sensitive. According to the company, less than 1% of the company’s content available online in the global market was affected.

Springer Nature has numerous cooperation and sponsorship agreements with Chinese educational and government agencies.So is the owner of Lancet, Elsevier is a Dutch-based publisher specializing in scientific, technical and medical content.

Lancet He also told VOA that neither politics nor commerce was involved in the formation of the editorial policy. It states in a statement:Lancet Is an editorial independent journal. Scientific discussion and debate are an important part of the scientific process and Lancet The journal welcomes the reaction of readers and the broad scientific community to the content published in the journal. Lancet Journals set very high standards, and articles are selected and published based on the strength of science and the credibility of scientific discussions.