COVID-19 may never go away, but the actual herd immunity is within reach
When people say so Does not reach “herd immunity”Against COVID-19, they usually point to the ideal of “complete” herd immunity. In most cases, there is no community infection because so many people have immunity.
Full Flock With immunity, most people are not exposed to the virus. Even unvaccinated people are protected. Because referrals are very unlikely to reach them. The infection spreads because many others are immune. Like polio And Mumps..
The proportion of populations that need immunity to have “complete” herd immunity depends on the transmission of the virus in the population and the controls implemented.
Herd immunity to COVID-19 is unlikely to be fully achieved.
One seems to be immunity to vaccination or COVID-19 obtained by vaccination. infection Decline over timeIn addition, SARS-CoV-2 is Continue to evolveOver time, variants that can infect immunized people (even if this only results in mild disease) have selective benefits.
Also, our population is a collection of different communities, workplaces and environments. In some of these, even if the overall population has high vaccination rates and low infection rates, the risk of infection is high enough or the immunity is low enough that large-scale epidemics can occur.
Finally, SARS-CoV-2 can infect other animals. This means that other animal populations can act as “reservoirs” and the virus can be reintroduced into human populations.
Practical herd immunity
Nevertheless, we are likely to reach practical herd immunity by vaccination. Real herd immunity can resume near normal levels of activity without the need for extensive distances or lockdowns. I will. This is a big change from the situation in the last 18 months.
Actual herd immunity does not mean that COVID-19 is not seen at all. It is likely to be low enough that it is not necessary to take extensive distance measures to protect the medical system.
The level of immunity required for actual herd immunity (due to vaccination or infection) is uncertain, but can be quite high. The original strain of SARS-CoV-2 is highly contagious and is thought to be even more contagious for some variants of concern.
The amount of immunity we need also depends on the level of control we are willing to maintain indefinitely.Continuous masking, contact tracking, symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and outbreaks Management measures This means less immunity is needed than if they were not properly placed.
In some estimates, Two-thirds of the population Protected by successful vaccination or natural infection.90% of the population is eligible for vaccination 85% effective against infection, This two-thirds can be obtained by about 90% of the target audience. population You are vaccinated or have a natural infection.
The UK has already exceeded these rates Some age groupsThere is still uncertainty about the level of transmittance, Vaccine efficacy Against infections (studies show that they are very good, For serious illness). We do not want to discover that vaccination does not have sufficient immunity and is exposed to a serious wave of infection.
New variant
Increased vaccine intake means less infection before reaching actual herd immunity. The rest of the unvaccinated individuals are indirectly protected and safer by the immunity of those around them. Outbreaks are smaller and rarer, vaccine Avoid spawning and spreading variants.
Nonetheless, SARS-CoV-2 variants will continue to emerge, and selection will prioritize variants that escape our immunity.Vaccine developers continue Expand the range of available vaccinesAnd hope that boosters will be able to maintain real herd immunity over the long term.
Antigenic escape variants that are serious enough and well-transmitted can emerge, which can lead to new pandemics that are not even practical. Herd immunityBut apart from that, we may not be released from COVID-19, but we can be confident that we will be able to manage it when we return to normal life in the not too distant future.
Although herd immunity appears unlikely to occur with COVID-19, the CDC allows vaccinated individuals to discard masks in most situations.
This article is reprinted from the following conversation Under a Creative Commons license.
