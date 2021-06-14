Home caregiver mental health worsened during lockdown than non-caregivers





According to a new study, the mental health of home caregivers was worse during lockdown than non-caregivers. The study, led by the University of Glasgow’s MRC Social and Public Health Unit and a colleague at the University of Essex, found that unpaid caregivers caring for another member of the family (home caregivers) were poorer. mental health Than General population Before Blockade And this got worse as the lockdown continued. The first COVID-19 nationwide lockdown has increased reliance on home caregivers. Social care service It was withdrawn. This study investigated the short-term and long-term effects of lockdown on the mental health of those who care for others in the family. Using data from 9,737 adults from the Understanding Society of the United Kingdom, pre-pandemic (2019) and early lockdown (April 2020), and early and late lockdowns We investigated changes in mental health during the down (April-July 2020). .. Studies have shown that pre-lockdown home caregivers’ mental health is worse than non-caregivers and worsens as lockdowns continue. Or those who care for children with disabilities, or those who care for people with learning disabilities, were particularly poorly mentally ill with early lockdown. Home caregivers for children under the age of 18 improved from April to July Adult child Or with someone Learning disabilities As the lockdown progressed, mental health deteriorated significantly. The decline in mental health was particularly pronounced among home caregivers who had a heavy burden of care and home caregivers who received formal support before the lockdown but lost support thereafter. “Before the pandemic, about 9 million people in the UK had disability, long-term health, or old-age-related needs, most commonly relatives,” said principal investigator Dr. Elise Whitley. Provided unpaid care to one person. Withdrawal and suspension of many medical and social care services other than COVID-19 in March 2020, especially adverse effects of COVID-19 lockdown measures Increased reliance on informal caregivers who are more likely to receive. Family members had poorer mental health than non-caregivers before the pandemic and worsened as lockdowns continued. “This study highlights the challenges faced by informal caregivers before and during the pandemic. Caregivers as travel and entertainment restrictions are relaxed for the general public. Resuming and creating services that support and protect mentally and physically should also be prioritized. Health. “ Published in psychology, The title is “Mental Pursuit health First COVID-19 Number of Home Caregivers in National Lockdown: Evidence from a National UK Survey. ” New research reveals the impact of lockdown on the mental health of informal caregivers For more information:

Elise Whitley et al, First COVID-19 Tracking Mental Health of Home Caregivers During National Lockdown: Evidence from a National UK Survey, psychology (2021). Elise Whitley et al, First COVID-19 Tracking Mental Health of Home Caregivers During National Lockdown: Evidence from a National UK Survey,(2021). DOI: 10.1017 / S0033291721002555 Provided by

University of Glasgow





Citation: Mental health of home caregivers obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-mental-health-home-carers-deteriorated on June 14, 2021

