IMD and ICMR work with Malaria No More to eradicate malaria in India by developing climate-based solutions | The Weather Channel-The Weather Channel article





Representative image (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) have partnered with the non-governmental organization Malaria No More to investigate and promote climate-based solutions to eradicate malaria in India. Was launched. The Indian Inter-Institutional Expert Committee on Malaria and Climate (IEC) is composed of leading experts and researchers in the fields of health, climate and technology, and is sophisticated climate-based malaria tailored to the situation in India. We will support and further promote the definition and operation of forecasting tools. We will move towards the national goal of eradicating malaria by 2030. “We are excited to identify new interdisciplinary applications for high-quality climate data services. Malaria is one of India’s most pressing health concerns. Weather and medical sector information. In combination, microtrends can be investigated and predicted. In a statement, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director of the IMD Meteorological Bureau of the Government of India, will form a pattern of malaria and accelerate national progress towards eradicating malaria. Was announced. The ICMR provides a paradigm of scientific rigor for developing robust and extensible use cases for combating vector-borne diseases. “The effects of climate change have emerged as a major threat to human existence itself. ICMR is working to combat climate-sensitive diseases through national strategic actions focused on climate and health. There are behavioral priorities in health and climate challenges, such as vector-mediated disease malaria. The relationship between these diseases and climate change has been extensively studied in the past and these evidences have been applied to these. It’s time to design a programmatic solution to accelerate India’s progress on the disease, “said Manju Rahi, Scientist F, Deputy Director of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases of the Indian Government ICMR. is there. The launch of the IEC is a global initiative, Forecasting Healthy Futures, to develop strategies and policies based on meteorological data, accelerate progress against malaria and other deadly mosquito-borne diseases, and improve health. Is part of. The IEC uses multiple stakeholders and an interdisciplinary approach to identify and prioritize areas of extensible and sustainable impact to improve malaria control and prevention. Focus on improving models such as Malaria No More developed in. Malaria No More’s weather-based predictive model will generate data-driven solutions that guide national malaria prophylaxis campaign planning, testing and treatment interventions, advanced positioning of healthcare products, and placement of community health care workers. Designed for. Predictive models use advanced meteorological data, health information, and deep learning algorithms to generate actionable visualization output for local decision making in the Koraput and Markangiri pilot districts of Odisha. ** ** The above article is published from the Wire source with minimal changes to the headline and text.

