For pharmacists fighting resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine, the report found a “hard fight”





A new report from Informa Pharma Intelligence found that nearly a quarter of the Americans surveyed did not choose any of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available. “The United States is moving towards long-term management of COVID-19, but hesitation in vaccines remains a significant threat from a complete mitigation perspective,” said Karen Currie, executive director of Citeline at Informa Pharma Intelligence. “Transparency, consistency and accuracy of vaccine communication are essential to turning the tide into a virus epidemic,” said the press release.

The United States has exceeded the milestone of 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations, but reaching 200 million will be quite difficult due to the remaining hesitation in vaccines, the report authors say. According to the report, based on the results of Phase 3 clinical trials, 23% of Americans will not be vaccinated with either Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer and BioNTech. Of the 77% of Americans choosing one of the available vaccines, 42% said they preferred the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines, 25% preferred Moderna, and 9% preferred Johnson & Johnson. In studies since 2020, most of this hesitation was due to a lack of understanding of clinical trials, but researchers published a company report prior to the approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, he states that his level of understanding has improved. In particular, the percentage of Americans who said they were more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine with more information decreased from 28% to 14% after 2020. In addition, the number of Americans who said they were willing to participate in clinical trials almost doubled from 7% in 2020 to 13% in 2021. This could mean that Americans are more educated about vaccine data. This education is primarily based on public government data, information distributed by vaccine manufacturers, and conversations with healthcare providers. The survey reduced the level of distrust, with 18% of respondents saying they did not trust the rate of progress of clinical trials with the COVID-19 vaccine, down from 35% in 2020. We are keeping in mind the best interests during clinical trials compared to 23% in 2020. Increasing vaccine reliability and educating patients are also essential for the future of COVID-19 vaccine development. According to the report, Americans noted several clinical trial factors and said they were important for vaccination motivation.Specifically, 22% were sufficient for new variants in clinical trials. It states that it is more likely to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine if it shows a positive effect. Similarly, 28% of Americans with children under the age of 18 may be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine if they know that pediatric clinical trials have shown sufficient safety and efficacy. Is high. Finally, 13% say they are more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they know that clinical trials are demographically diverse. “We must continue to build trust among the American people, government and pharmaceutical companies as we work together to save lives, effectively hunt down the virus and get out of this pandemic.” Curry concludes with a press release. reference More than three-quarters of Americans want to take at least one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, but nearly one-quarter because the United States has changed its mitigation strategy. Is still hesitant.news release [Email]. Infomercial Pharma Intelligence. June 3, 2021. Accessed on June 8, 2021.

