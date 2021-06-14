There are many good reasons for children to get the COVID vaccine.







(HealthDay) — Parents need to know that vaccination with COVID-19 is safe and effective for children over the age of 12, experts say. Pfizer vaccine Dr. Jessica Ericsson, an infectious disease pediatrician at the Pennsylvania State Health and Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania, said parents need to be relieved as emergency use in this age group is approved in the United States. “The vaccine has passed Strict research “I know people are worried,” she said in a hospital news release. Long-term effect Vaccines are tested for only 9 months to 1 year, but most side effects occur within the first few days to 3 months. The side effects that can occur in children are the same as in adults. There are low-grade fever, body pain, fatigue, and pain at the injection site. Parents should contact their doctor if their child has symptoms that last for more than 2 days, such as a fever of 102 degrees or higher. About 12 cases of heart inflammation (myocarditis) in children have been reported after vaccination, but it is not clear if they are directly related to this injection. According to Ericsson, the vaccine is safe for children with allergies and chronic health and is safe to give with vaccinations for other children. Ah Vaccine test There were no reports with teens Side effects Or complications, and the vaccine was found to be 100% effective between the ages of 12 and 15. This is a more effective rate than adults. “In a research group of 1000 vaccinated teens, no one was infected with COVID-19 compared to 16 teens. Placebo Group Of the 1,000 people, 1,000 were infected with COVID, “said Ericson. Still, some parents may hesitate to vaccinate their children when they hear that they will not be infected with COVID-19 or spread the virus easily. “It’s true that children are unlikely to get sick or die from COVID-19, but even healthy children can get sick and eventually be hospitalized,” Ericsson said. “Because the pandemic is not over, you have the choice of getting COVID naturally or getting a vaccine. The risk of a serious reaction to a vaccine is much less than the risk of serious illness from COVID. We know that “ Another benefit: Vaccinated children do not need to be quarantined when exposed to COVID, so they do not have to take a break from team sports or stop meeting friends or grandparents. “Vaccination is the best and fastest way to get back to a’normal’life,” Ericsson said. COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for Children Over 12 Years: What to Expect For more information:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information. COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens ..

