T & T Infants, Dangerous Children with Coronavirus Disease | News Extras

Published

30 seconds ago

on

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases may increase the number of cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in the coming weeks.

At a COVID-19 press conference on Monday, Dr. Joan Paul, chief of medical care at the Eric Williams Center for Medical Sciences, has now identified 40 cases of MIS-C in Trinidad and Tobago, 25 of which are COVID-19. I said there is. 19 positives and 15 negatives.

However, experts predict that the number will increase from late June to early July, as the syndrome usually develops four to six weeks after the surge in adult viral infections.

“MIS-C usually develops 4 to 6 weeks after the adult COVID surge, so the surge in May could lead to an increase in cases from late June to early July. I’m expecting. So I was talking to Dr. Ronan Ramroop. He is our pediatric cardiologist, and as of today there are 40 MIS-C cases confirmed in Trinidad, COVID PCR. Twenty-five positive or antibody-positive, 15 PCR, or because antibody-negative MIS-C occurs after a COVID infection, it may not be positive because it is actually an immune response to the infection. Remember, no one has ever died, “she said.

According to Paul, the syndrome presents with brain, heart, and intestinal-related symptoms, similar to severe COVID-19 in children. According to her, diarrhea, vomiting, high heart rate, lethargy, pallor, confusion, and drowsiness are common in these severe cases.

“We know that the majority of children do not have severe COVID, but it is not unusual because at least 1% of children are hospitalized with severe COVID. Risk factors are obesity, diabetes and genetic factors. In addition to being under 2 years old. The important thing to note is that it is not like an adult showing respiratory symptoms. There are other symptoms such as the gastrointestinal tract, gastrointestinal tract, intestines, etc. They experience first. Is diabetic. We focus on the brain, heart, and intestines. In particular, these three systems are far more affected in children than in the respiratory system. In severe COVID, You need to be aware of these three systems as they are affected, “she said.

However, MIS-C includes these symptoms with additional symptoms of mucous membranes, red eyes, red throat, red lips, tongue, red palms, red soles, and COVID fingers or COVID toes. She said.

“Therefore, there are blood clot-like bluish blackish marks and rashes everywhere. Therefore, in the coming weeks, I will urge parents and guardians to make sure you are highly conscious. “She said.

If adolescents are suddenly infected with the virus, she said, this could be due to genetic risk factors and the effects of the virus on the lungs and the formation of blood clots. , May also be seen in young people. She added that she could be affected by a headache.

“It will cause headaches and affect young people as well as children. We may think that only people with comorbidity, the elderly, can be affected. Hmm. You may be surprised that young people are affected. The signs, which are uncommon, may also include genetic factors. “

“COVID-19 affects the inner layers of the lungs, causing what is called angiotensin receptor blocker (ARBS), but it also affects blood clots. It produces small or large blood clots. Small blood clots. Small blood clots can form because they affect oxygen levels. In some cases, young people are affected by severe COVID, even with large blood clots that can lead to sudden death. There is, “she said.

She said that children have low viral receptors and are less likely to be infected and spread by the virus, but they can infect people at risk. Those who develop mild symptoms are parents. Needs to be monitored, Paul said.

