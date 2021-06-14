Manchester people urge to continue vaccination with Covid

The city’s infection rate is currently 303 per 100,000, the highest since September 2020.

When nations and cities enter an important stage, a petition is being made to Mankunian to maintain the fight against Covid-19.

For several weeks, the public health team has been working 24 hours a day to take steps to prevent the spread of Delta variants.

This variant is up to 60% more contagious and poses a significant threat to the safety of people living in Manchester.

Despite being in much better shape than earlier this year, the virus is still exponentially widespread and requires greater push to reduce infection rates again.

According to the data, the majority of people hospitalized after being infected with the Delta subspecies have not yet been vaccinated for the second time or have not been vaccinated at all.

The first dose is effective in preventing serious illness, but significant protection against Covid-19 is obtained after the second dose.

73% of Manchester adults (as of June 9) have been vaccinated with the new coronavirus vaccine for the first time, and it is important that this progress continues.

With the announcement that the government is expected to push back the official end of Covid restrictions, it is important to use this time to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Healthcare director Joanna Migley said, “There are concerns about progress in Manchester over the last few weeks, and superhuman efforts have been made to slow the spread of the Delta variant, but it’s done. ..

“We really need people to play their part and we need to move forward for the vaccine as soon as possible. Not only that, but for the second jab to ensure maximum protection. You need to keep their promise.

“Vaccination is a free choice, but choosing not to get vaccinated or a second vaccination is a bad and irresponsible choice that can ultimately cost lives. There is no doubt that.

“This pandemic has devastated so many families and tragically killed thousands of people in the city. In the early stages of the pandemic, my mother died of Covid-19. This is a pain I don’t want anyone to experience.

“Two vaccinations not only protect ourselves, but also our friends, neighbors and communities. We cannot get our mother back, but through our joint action, this More people can be prevented from getting infected with this terrifying virus. ”

David Regan, Manchester’s Director of Public Health, said: The fact that it is up to 60% more contagious than standard strains is the driving force behind the high number of cases currently reported.

“More than ever, it’s more important to follow public security guidelines, wear face covers and stay socially distant, but the most important thing we can do is to vaccinate when approached and a second time. Keeping a follow-up appointment for the jab.

Dr. Manisha Kumar, Media Director of Health and Care Commissioning in Manchester, said: Weekly lateral flow test.

“These measures are essential to reduce the increasing number of Covid cases seen in Manchester.

“It’s time to show how much you love Manchester,” said Joanne Roney of OBE, CEO of Manchester City Council. This is to protect our friends, colleagues and neighbors. We have taken a major step this year to reduce the prevalence of the new Corona virus, and public health teams and NHS staff have been working tirelessly to vaccinate many of us.

“I want to see this city recover and meet everyone and hug my family. & Our friends. This only happens if you are vaccinated when requested. I would like to ask everyone to do the right thing, vaccinate both, and help us overcome this latest wave of the new coronavirus. “