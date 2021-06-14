Health
37-year-old man raises awareness after diagnosis of prostate cancer
At the 2018 regular health checkup, Mical Roy’s doctor performed a blood test. Prostate cancer Based on instinct. At that time, Roy was 37 years old, younger than the average age recommended for prostate cancer screening. Still, he is grateful to his doctor for doing so. Thanks to that, stage 2 prostate cancer was detected early.
“I still call her a guardian angel. I asked her,” What made you do that? ” “In the last few years, young people have tended to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, especially black men, who are at a much higher risk of dying from prostate cancer and are experiencing a much more severe reality, she told me. It was. “
Regular examination and prostate health
Roy and his family have recently moved from Houston to Austin, and he and his wife were looking for a general practitioner. When he first went to see his doctor, he did a blood test, including a test for prostate-specific antigens. Elevated levels may indicate prostate cancer. His PSA was higher than average when the results returned. She first tried to treat him with antibiotics.
“This is the first time I’ve heard of anything related to PSA, prostate cancer, or anything else,” Roy said. “I wasn’t on my radar at all.”
After a month, his level did not drop. In fact, they were on the rise, so doctors advised me to see a urologist. In November 2018, Roy learned that he had stage 2 advanced prostate cancer. He was stunned. At that time, he didn’t know he had a family history.
“Honestly, I felt stuck at that moment, but in many ways I was just shocked because I wasn’t ready. I was in a completely amazing state of health. “Roy said. “Wow, this was intense.”
Doctors performed radical prostatectomy, a robotic surgery to remove the prostate and all cancer. Roy did not need to follow up with chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
“I’m 100% sick and the general rule of thumb is to have my PSA checked every 6 months,” he said. “I go every three months to stay ahead.”
Roy later learned that relatives of both families had prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is “very common” in older men. However, there are some groups of young men at high risk.
“There are certain subsets that are actually at high risk of being diagnosed, including those who have first-time relatives, which means they have a family history of prostate cancer,” said the City of Hope. The Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duate, California, who did not treat Dr. Clayton Lau Roy, a urinary surgeon, said today. “Number. 2 could allow African-Americans to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Are the biggest risk factors. “
Prostate cancer is “quiet” and many people are unaware that they have prostate cancer until “it may be too late”. Advanced prostate cancer can cause back and bone pain and hematuria.
“Most people are asymptomatic,” Lau said.
Therefore, regular screening such as PSA level blood tests and rectal finger examinations remains important.
“Men don’t have to worry or be scared to go to the doctor,” Lau said. “Early diagnosis is important because it can develop very serious illnesses that are almost preventable or controllable.”
Is Recommended by the US Preventive Health Commission Men between the ages of 55 and 69 consult their doctor about being tested for prostate cancer.Is American Cancer Society Talk to your healthcare provider about screening for high-risk people (such as African Americans and men with a family history of prostate cancer) from age 45 (some men from age 40) It is recommended that. Many men are afraid to screen for exams.
“Men have never had such a test, so I’m a little worried,” Lau said. “It’s a very easy process.”
Having a screening increases the chances that a man will be diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier and will be more likely to recover.
“This is still the second or third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in a year,” Lau said. “But one of the hallmarks of prostate cancer is that there are many good treatments available, and if detected early, the outcome of the patient’s treatment is very good.”
Increased awareness
Since the surgery in 2018, Roy hasn’t had cancer and encourages other men to see a doctor on a regular basis. He hopes to break the taboo associated with prostate cancer and talks about his experience with Merck’s Your Cancer Story project.
“Many men see (prostate cancer) as a challenge to their masculinity,” he said. “I’ve never been so embarrassed. I tell people about prostate cancer. I want you to know and not be embarrassed. “
But he understands that it is difficult to overcome. He has a twin brother and an older brother who advised him to be tested for prostate cancer, but neither has done so yet.
“There are so many such men,” Roy said. “I was tested and had a previous test, so I got a little better results than other prostate cancer patients. I’m just talking about myself. I’m literally prosperous. Masu … the story is very influential. “
