Experts say dangerous coronavirus variants can increase and cause pandemics in low-vaccination states

Delta subspecies Is becoming the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States, raising concerns that the epidemic could affect vulnerable communities.

Currently, 10% of US Covid-19 cases are variant, Also known as the B.1.617.2 variant, doubles every two weeks, Scott Gottlieb, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said in a CBS interview on Sunday. ..

He added that it would probably be the dominant stock in the United States.

That may not mean a rapid increase in infections across countries that have received more than 309 million Covid-19 vaccines, but he said certain areas are at risk. T.

“I think there is a risk of outbreaks from this new variant in areas with low vaccination, especially in some cities in the south, where rates are low,” Gottlieb said.

Nationally, 64.4% of adults are vaccinated at least once, but some states show significantly lower vaccination rates. Less than half of adults According to the report, people living in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming have been vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Delta variants can pose a serious risk to states with delayed vaccination, experts said, and experts believe that Delta variants are much more contagious than their predecessors. The news is that there is evidence that the vaccine is still effective against it.

“There are tools to control and defeat this, just use those tools,” Gottlieb said.

Experts say that adolescents’ heart inflammation can be caused by behavior

According to the CDC, there were more cases of heart disease than expected recently among young people, most often men, who received a second dose of Pfizer and the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Gottlieb said inflammation could be due to behavioral changes.

“When young people are vaccinated, they may have more opportunities to go out. They are exchanging other viruses. Outbreaks of these viruses can be seen and they can also cause pericarditis. I know, “Gottlieb said in an interview with CBS. Gottlieb cited respiratory follicles virus, pericarditis, echovirus, and coxsackie virus.

“It’s not clear if it’s a vaccine or perhaps a behavioral change, but if it’s actually a risk, it’s certainly something we have to look carefully at, as we need to properly notify the patient. “He added.

Gottlieb said he did not believe that heart inflammation would change the balance between the risks and benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Advisors to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet this week to discuss possible links between vaccines and inflammatory conditions.

The CDC said last week that the inflammatory condition was rare and most patients treated responded to the treatment.

Airline obstruction related to mask obligations

As vaccinations increase, many Americans are beginning to return to some of their normal activities, but not all transitions are on track.

When Off-duty flight attendants picked up the intercom On Friday’s Delta flight, this was one of many recent incidents of unruly behavior on the flight. These incidents have increased since more people traveled after the restrictions were lifted.

The Federal Aviation Administration received 2,900 reports of uncontrollable behavior this year, of which about 2,200 were related to mask violations, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

The American Travel Agents estimate that 77% of Americans will travel at least once this summer, from 29% last summer, in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown. In addition, air travel is expected to increase by 44%.

“People want to get out. They have been told that the issue of this mask is a political decision, not a public health need,” said Sara Nelson, International President of the Flight Attendants Association. Told CNN. “This is causing incredible conflict because people are set to believe they are in conflict with each other.”