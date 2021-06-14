Teasing people about their weight can cause eating disorders







(HealthDay) — What makes young people more susceptible to eating disorders? Researchers make fun of them about the extra weight they may carry. “Our findings are weightAbuse based on is useless and often harms the health of young people, “said Laura Hooper, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota Public Health School, in Minneapolis. Previous studies have shown that young people who have been teased or discriminated against for their weight have a higher incidence of social isolation, depression, self-harm, and eating disorders. However, it is not clear whether these results apply to other groups, as these studies primarily include white and middle-income or high-income participants. To gain better insight, Hooper’s team has been tracking weight bias and weight bias in an ethnic / racial and socio-economically diverse sample of more than 1,500 young people in the United States being tracked as part of a long-term study. We investigated the relationship with eating disorders. Investigators found a strong association between weight bullying and eating disorders in both teens and teens. Young adultAdolescent weight bullying was associated with the onset of diet and an increase in the rate of diet and binge eating eight years later. Weight bullying and eating disorders are more common among young people of color and poor families, and the relationship between weight bullying and eating disorders is ethnic / racial and socio-economic groups. It was similar between. However, this study does not show that teasing weight actually causes eating disorders. The findings have recently been published online. International Journal of Eating Disorders.. “This study provides evidence for the lasting assumption that weight bullying and eating disorders primarily affect wealthy white adolescents,” Hooper said in a college news release. She added that future research and policy efforts should address weight prejudice and prioritize the needs of young people of color and poor families. Creating a policy-etc. Legal protection And School Bullying Prevention Rules — To Protect Young People from Weight-Based Abuse Youth Affected person Weight stigmaSaid Hooper. Concerns about weight gain in children increase the risk of teasing family weight For more information:

The National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry has more information. Eating disorders.

