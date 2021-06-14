In the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths in US homes for the elderly will increase by 17% year-on-year in 2020

The number of deaths at life support facilities in the United States is COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pandemic, new research found.

Researchers led by Brown University examined data from licensed living support facilities with more than 25 beds in 49 states between 2019 and 2020.

By August last year, they found a 17% increase in deaths from all causes and a 24% increase in deaths in the 10 states with the highest cases of COVID-19.

The highest death toll was in late April and early May, both in the overall data and in the data for only 10 states.

The data suggest that many know that the coronavirus itself and the deaths indirectly associated with the pandemic have caused massive deaths among the elderly in Elderly Housing with Care.

Researchers have found that the findings give people studying pandemics the first opportunity to first see the true damage that pandemics have done to the most vulnerable, and could be the basis for future research. He adds that he has sex.

Compared to 2019, the number of deaths at life support facilities increased by 17% in the first half of 2020.

Deaths increased by 24% in the 10 states with the highest COVID-19 rates, especially during the early pandemic surge.

Researchers used data from the Medicare & Medicare Service Center to track the deaths of Medicare recipients at life support facilities from 2019 to August 2020.

They found that mortality from all causes increased from 2.02 per 1,000 inhabitants in the first half of 2019 to 2.30 in 2020.

In the worst week of late April, 3.28 people died per 1,000 inhabitants in 2020, compared to only 2.24 in 2019, an increase of 46%.

The biggest gap was in New York, where 2.5 out of 1,000 people died in 2020, but only 1.57 in the previous year, an increase of nearly 60%.

The 10 states with the highest rates of COVID-19 in the survey are Rhode Island, South Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Alabama, New York, Mississippi, Florida, Arizona, and Louisiana.

Elderly housing with care was hit hardest in the early stages of the pandemic, and new research gives a glimpse of the true death toll of last year’s pandemic for the first time.

Minnesota was the only state not included in the study as a state licensing agency, instead of operating physical long-term support housing like other states.

New York City was one of the earliest hotbeds of COVID in the country.

Since then, it has become clear that in the early stages of the pandemic, mortality data from elderly housing with care was not properly reported.

It is believed that other states, such as Michigan, may also have misreported data on COVID-19 mortality during the initial outbreak of the virus.

The study compensates for some of the potential anomalies in the data by examining all causes of death, but researchers believe the data may be incomplete.

Due to the delay in reporting some deaths, some deaths that may have occurred in the first six months of 2020 may not appear in the data, similar to the surge that occurred in the winter. ..

Many believe that counting excess deaths is the true way to know the number of deaths from a pandemic.

Not all COVID-related deaths are due to COVID, especially in the early stages of the pandemic and in some developing countries, due to lack of testing and reporting.

There are many deaths other than COVID that indirectly cause the virus, such as death from diabetes or heart disease without seeking treatment for one year due to lockdown.

Some experts say that the actual death toll from a pandemic is the highest 8 million, According to excess mortality data.

full Research It will be published in the American Medical Association Journal on Monday.